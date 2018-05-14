Rep. Anthony G. Brown greets a colleague as Maryland Democrats hold their 19th annual Democratic Legislative luncheon in Annapolis in January. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) experienced a minor stroke Friday within a few hours of leaving the funeral of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, the congressman’s spokesman said Monday.

The first-term congressman, 56, was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, admitted for two nights and released on Sunday. He is recovering at home and has not set a definite date for his return to Capitol Hill.

“Congressman Brown and his family are grateful for the excellent care he received and the outpouring of support and well wishes,” spokesman Matt Verghese said in a statement. “He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Shortly after Brown returned to his home in Bowie from the funeral at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, he felt severe dizziness and nausea, his office said in a statement. His wife, Karmen Walker Brown, called 911.

A former two-term lieutenant governor, Brown lost the 2014 gubernatorial race to Gov. Larry Hogan (R). He was elected to Congress in 2016 after winning a six-way Democratic primary.

Brown, an Army veteran, spent eight years as a lawmaker in the Maryland General Assembly, rising quickly through the ranks before becoming deputy to Democratic governor Martin J. O’Malley in 2006.

He is the second member of Maryland’s 10-person congressional delegation to be sidelined by health problems this year. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Democrat from Baltimore, returned to Congress in April after a three-month absence because of a knee infection.

Brown spoke to his Capitol Hill and district office staff via conference call Monday.