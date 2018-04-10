Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) announced Tuesday that he is backing State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks in the race for Prince George’s County executive.

Brown succeeded Donna F. Edwards — one of Alsobrooks’s leading rivals — in the 4th Congressional District seat and served two terms as lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley (D). Brown, who worked closely with Alsobrooks when he was lieutenant governor, said he thinks she is the strongest candidate on fighting crime and improving education in the county.

“I’ve seen her set goals, work hard and work with the community,” Brown said in an interview.

Alsobrooks said the relationship she developed with Brown to secure “critical funding” for anti-crime initiatives is an example of the type of collaborative approach she would bring as county executive.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination — which in heavily Democratic Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election — are State Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), Obama appointee Paul Monteiro, former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis S. Johnson, Billy Bridges, Michael Kennedy and Tommie Thompson.

The primary is June 26.