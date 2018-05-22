Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) returned to work on Capitol Hill Tuesday, 11 days after suffering a minor stroke, the congressman’s spokesman said.

Brown, 56, experienced dizziness and nausea on May 11, several hours after attending the funeral of Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz. He was taken by ambulance from him home in Bowie to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he stayed for two nights.

A former two-term lieutenant governor, Brown was elected to Congress in 2016.