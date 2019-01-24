Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) speaks during a ceremony marking a funding agreement for the Purple Line, in Hyattsville, Md., in 2017. (Oliver Contreras/for The Washington Post)

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) on Thursday plans to introduce a bill that would allow federal employees who are working without pay to collect unemployment benefits during the government shutdown.

His bill would reverse guidance from the administration that says only employees who are prevented from working until the federal government reopens are eligible for unemployment compensation.

“We have to get cash flowing back into these federal employees’ homes,” Brown said in an interview Wednesday. “This a real hardship.”

Thursday is the 34th day of the longest shutdown on record.

The two-term congressman represents a Maryland district just outside of that nation’s capital with about 80,000 federal workers, which he said is the fifth-highest concentration in the nation. Many federal contractors live there as well.

The U.S. Department of Labor earlier this month told states that federal workers who are on the job don’t qualify for unemployment benefits, even though their paychecks read “zero.”

A few states — California, Colorado and Vermont — are paying the benefits anyway, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said this week she would introduce legislation to follow suit.

Brown said President Trump exacerbated the problem when he ordered employees previously considered nonessential back to work, as he did with Internal Revenue Service workers processing tax returns.

“The rising concern is more and more federal workers are being ordered back to work, even those who have not been considered essential personnel,” Brown said.

He said he got the idea for the bill while attending a town hall Monday at Community of Hope AME church.

A man who works at the Goddard Space Flight Center, a NASA space research laboratory just outside Brown’s district, said his job is considered nonessential but he was called back to work anyway and couldn’t collect unemployment.

“That’s a problem,” Brown said. “It’s not a field anyone wants to be on, but we have to level the field between those who are furloughed and those who are working.”

His office has received 981 calls or emails about the shutdown since the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3.

The two-page bill is co-sponsored by only Democrats so far, including Maryland Reps. Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone; Virginia Reps. Don Beyer, Elaine Luria and Jennifer Wexton; and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting representative.

Unions representing professional and technical engineers, active and retired federal workers and treasury employees have endorsed the bill, according to Brown’s office.

Brown, a former state lawmaker and two-term lieutenant governor, lives in Bowie. His district includes parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.