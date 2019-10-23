“He spoke for the forgotten,” said Emmanuel J. Stanley, grand master of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland, a national fraternal organization to which Cummings belonged. “Now he is dancing with the angels.”

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68, of “complications concerning long-standing health challenges,” his office said in a statement. The memorial at the public historically black research university, where Cummings served on the board of regents, was the first of a series of tributes planned for this week, including lying in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and a funeral in Baltimore on Friday.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings was a regular on television news panels and a leading figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Before his death, he had been out of his office for weeks while recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

Among the mourners Wednesday was Noreen Wright, 59, a home health-care nurse, who brought her 9- and 12-year-old grandsons, saying she wanted them to witness history.

“He’s an icon,” Wright said of Cummings. “He’s someone that the next generation can look at to see how it’s supposed to be done.”

With tears in her eyes, Wright said Cummings was a modern-day civil rights leader. “He’s like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to me,” she said. “He stood for the rights of people.”

Jacqui Williams, 79, a former Baltimore City teacher, said she came because she felt she “had to show honor and loyalty to a man who always showed it to us.”

On Thursday, Cummings’s body will lie in state in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. An 11 a.m. “arrival ceremony” will feature remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Sen. Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats.

The Morgan State University Choir will perform, and a bipartisan group of leaders from the House and Senate will participate in a wreath-laying, Pelosi’s office said.

A public viewing will follow from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. via the Capitol Visitor Center.

Cummings’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, the West Baltimore church where he worshiped for decades.

The event at Morgan State began in the morning with a viewing and ran through the evening with a public ceremony for elected officials to celebrate his life.

Jocelyn Daniels, 19, a Morgan State sophomore who worked as an intern on Capitol Hill, said she will remember Cummings as a congressman who “was forceful and powerful.”

“He stood for his convictions,” said her friend, Aaron Quartey, 21, a junior at the university.

