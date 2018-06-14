Prince George's County executive and Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Maryland governor Rushern L. Baker III waits for his turn to speak during a campaign rally at the Security Square Mall in suburban Baltimore County on Saturday. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

U.S. Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) on Thursday endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III in his bid for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, on the first day of early voting and less than two weeks ahead of the June 26 primary.

“I am particularly impressed with Rushern’s unwavering commitment to improve public education,” said Delaney, who is running for president. He called Baker “a deeply good man” with the right combination of “experience” and “vision” for the job.

Baker has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (Md.), House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer, state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, state Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (Calvert) and former governor Parris Glendening.



Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.) is backing state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (Montgomery), who is among six major Democratic candidates vying for the nomination. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) had backed Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died suddenly in May.

The other Maryland Democrats in Congress — Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, Rep. Anthony G. Brown, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings and Rep. John P. Sarbanes — have not endorsed in the governor’s race.