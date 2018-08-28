From left, Angela Alsobrooks, Billy Bridges, Donna Edwards, Jerry Mathis and Paul Monteiro participate in a candidates forum at Oxon Hill High school in May. (Rachel Chason/The Washington Post)

Republican Jerry Mathis has dropped out of the race for Prince George’s County executive, making Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks the sole candidate in the field.

Alsobrooks, the county’s top prosector since 2011, soundly defeated eight rivals in the June 26 primary. Even before Mathis dropped out, Alsobrooks was heavily favored to win the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic Washington suburb, which last elected a Republican in 1978.

Mathis withdrew from the race Friday, according to the county’s Board of Elections.

The county’s Republican central committee has until next Thursday to nominate a replacement.

Neither Mathis nor the county’s Republican central committee responded to requests for comment. Mathis has served in the military, taught in Anne Arundel County public schools and worked as a Realtor, according to his website.