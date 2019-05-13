The interim schools chief in Prince George’s County will try to end a bitter, long-running dispute over compensation by announcing a plan Tuesday to give school employees $46.5 million in raises they missed in the aftermath of the recession.

Monica Goldson said the pay hikes would be spread over three years, with about $15.8 million paid this year, on top of regular step increases negotiated by the teacher’s union. The funding would come this year from cuts to central office spending that Goldson has identified and, she said, could require program cuts in the next two years.

The question of how to restore raises that were canceled from 2010 though 2012 has led to emotional debate in the populous Maryland suburb and was one of the issues pitting the teacher’s union against then-county executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) and his schools chief Kevin Maxwell.

Dozens of teachers walked out in protest of Baker at a Maryland State Education Association conference in 2017 during his unsuccessful bid for governor. The union’s decision to vocally back Ben Jealous, and to oppose Baker, was a key factor in Jealous emerging from a crowded field to capture the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

“I knew that the restoration of steps for all employees was a topic that needed to be placed on the front-burner,” said Goldson, who succeeded Maxwell after the union, a dissident faction of the school board and top state politicians demanded his ouster. “We’ve made progress in improving morale, but I knew this was an issue that lingered.”

Then-gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous (D), center, stands with Theresa Dudley, president of the Prince George's County Educators' Association, right, and Simone Malloy, union rep at Laurel High, left, in September 2018, to talk about infrastructure issues in Prince George’s Public Schools. (Andre Chung/For The Washington Post)

With the economy having rebounded, other jurisdictions, including Montgomery and Anne Arundel, are also moving this year to restore raises to county employees who did not receive them in the downturn that followed the 2008 stock market crash.

Goldson, who started a work group last year to study compensation for school employees, plans to announce her proposal at a news conference Tuesday at Barack Obama Elementary School in Upper Marlboro.

She said she has identified $19.3 million in cuts to central office spending, including eliminating some long-vacant positions, to fund the restoration of steps this year. She said she will look closely at the budget in future years to determine what cuts can be made that do not affect classrooms.

The teacher’s union has made securing the raises a top priority, turning out at town hall meetings on the budget that County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) has proposed while wearing red union T-shirts and carrying cardboard signs charting their missed wages. They have decried what they describe as a “loyalty tax,” noting that teachers who return to the system after leaving receive raises that those who have stayed since 2010 did not.

“It is pouring in Prince George’s County on educators,” teacher’s union President Theresa Dudley said at a council hearing last week, standing under an umbrella she opened in the hearing room on national Teacher Appreciation Day.

Outside the room, teachers posed with signs that read: “This is what an unappreciated teacher looks like.”

Officials in Prince George’s have long said that salary is one of the biggest impediments to recruiting and retaining the best teachers. The average annual salary of a Prince George’s teacher with a college degree was $69,439 in 2018, compared to $81,791 in neighboring Montgomery County, according to a report by the Washington Area Boards of Education.

The starting salary for a teacher in Prince George’s with a college degree was $47,781, compared to $49,013 in Montgomery.

“If those who are closest to the children are not adequately compensated, it hurts them, it hurts our children and it hurts our communities,” said Alvin Thornton, chair of the Prince George’s Board of Education. “This is an issue of critical importance.” Thornton said he supports Goldson’s plan and is hopeful that the teacher’s union will accept it.

About 53 percent of teachers currently employed by the system were affected by the missed raises, according to the school system. Teachers have received raises every year since 2013, but Baker and Maxwell said the county could not afford to also make up for the increases that were skipped.

Among members of AFSCME Local 2250 — which represents support staff, including bus drivers and custodians — 65 percent of members did not receive raises from 2010 to 2012.

Goldson said that although the teacher’s union has been most vocal about the missed raises, she wanted to make sure that all school employees are being paid at the level they would be at had their steps not been canceled. Goldson said spacing the payments out over three years was the “fiscally responsible” thing to do.

“It didn’t happen overnight, and we won’t be able to give the steps back all at once,” she said in an interview.

Restoring the first missed step in fiscal year 2020 will cost $15,791,866, according to the school system, with $7,790,946 going to teachers. The cost of restoring the steps in fiscal year 2021 and 2022 will be $15,735,263 and $14,973,242, respectively.

Teacher steps are generally 3 percent, so a teacher who missed steps could in one year receive a 6 percent raise, plus a cost-of-living adjustment, depending on their contract, which school officials are currently negotiating with the teacher’s union.

The work group that Goldson convened included a representative from Alsobrooks’s office, the county council, the Board of Education and labor unions. Their draft report will be released Tuesday.

Alsobrooks calls education the top priority of her administration and has said at town halls that she will fight to make sure teachers are paid what they deserve. Her spokesman, John Erzen, said her office did not weigh in on whether to restore the missed step increases because it was a decision for the school system to make.

Alsobroks proposed allocating $2.09 billion for education spending in her $4.2 billion budget, a 2.2 percent increase from last year but less than the $2.11 billion that the school board requested. The council must approve the budget by June 1.

Prince George’s will benefit from up to $53 million in state funding from an educational plan adopted by the state legislature this year, known as the Kirwan Commission. Included in that funding is $13.3 million that the state will put toward teaching salaries if the school system gives teachers a 3 percent raise.

Alsobrooks’s office said Monday that it will soon launch a search for a permanent chief executive of the school system, which is the second-largest in Maryland, with 130,800 students.

Goldson has worked in the school system for 28 years and won praise from county officials, including Alsobrooks, for being a steady hand following Maxwell’s rocky tenure. She has told Alsobrooks she would like to be considered for the permanent position.

Her appointment as acting chief executive ends June 30.

Alsobrooks’s office hosted a public hearing Monday on the search process, which in Prince George’s requires that a national recruiting firm identify six or seven candidates to forward to a three-member committee appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The committee will forward three names to Alsobrooks, who will choose from among them.

