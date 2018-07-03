Robin Ficker, the Republican nominee for Montgomery County executive who sued after he was denied public financing for his campaign, said on Tuesday the state has reversed itself, determining he did in fact qualify for the funds.

In an email Ficker provided to The Washington Post, Associate County Attorney Taggart Hutchinson wrote that the state board of elections certified Ficker’s application for the funds, and that the county will provide him an initial sum of $231,185.

“As soon as I get the check in my account, I’m going to dismiss the lawsuit,” Ficker said. “It’s a big victory.”

Calls to state and county officials were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Ficker, an attorney who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination for the top elected post in Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, was one of three Republicans who sought to use the county’s new public campaign financing system.

He filed suit against state and county elections officials on June 15 after he received an email from Jared DeMarinis, director of the division of candidacy and campaign finance for the State Board of Elections, informing him that his campaign committee did not qualify for the funding.

Candidates using public financing had to raise a minimum amount of small donations from a certain number of county residents. Ficker said he had raised more than the required $40,000 from 500 donors by the May 12 deadline, but encountered problems entering the data into the state’s website.

Attorneys for the state and county had requested Ficker’s suit be dismissed or decided in favor of the government.

Ficker said he thought his suit prompted elections officials to have a change of heart.

“They have enough contributions there to qualify and quite frankly, I think a judge in the end would have seen that and awarded the money to us, and this way it just short circuits that process and makes everybody happy,” Ficker said. “And it avoids the litigation.”