HANDOUT - Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced Friday that she is suspending her gubernatorial bid in Maryland. (Rockeymoore Cummings campaign ) (Nate Pesce/Rockeymoore Cummings campaign)

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a policy consultant who is married to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md), is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, citing “personal considerations.”

Cummings, the second woman and the last of eight candidates to enter the crowded race, launched her campagin three months ago.

“Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Mayland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena,” Cummings said in a statement. “Unfortunately due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland.”

A spokesman for her campaign did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The announcement comes just weeks before candidates must file reports on fundraising, which will provide a strong indication of how well they might fare against popular and well-financed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is seeing a second term.

Rockeymoore Cummings had difficulty getting her campaign off the ground despite receiving a key endorsement from Emily’s List, a political action committee that pushes to elect Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. Before she launched her bid, nine percent of voters in a Goucher Poll, taken in September, said they would consider voting for her.

Rockeymoore Cummings has worked in politics as a staffer on Capitol Hill and for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, but was not widely known in Maryland politics.

The bid for governor was her first run for public office. As a small business owner, Rockeymoore focused her campaign on addressing economic inequality.

Her decision leaves just one woman, Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy aide to Michelle Obama, remaining in the governor’s race.

“Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a change agent committed to fighting for working families, and I thank her for entering the race to bring her uplifting and purposeful message to Maryland voters,” said Kathleen Matthews, who chairs the state Democratic Party. “I am confident that she will be an important voice as we work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in Maryland this year.”

In a brief statement announcing the decision, Rockeymoore Cummings thanked her supporters and people she met during the short-lived campaign “who also fervently believe that we can and must do better for the people of Maryland.”

She said she plans to continue to “advance a diverse, inclusive, and thriving economy and society.”

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Shea, an attorney and former chair of Venable LLP, said he was disappointed in Rockeymoore Cummings’ decision.

“Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings brought an important voice to the primary, and I’m sorry to see her suspend her campaign,” Shea tweeted. “Marylanders are lucky that she will continue to work for progress in our state.”

In addition to Shea and Vignarajah, the other candidates include Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, former NAACP president Ben Jealous, State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., and tech entrepreneur Alec Ross.