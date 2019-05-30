A sign on the door explains the closure of the administrative building of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless on East Gude Drive in Rockville, Md. (Jennifer Barrios/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County’s shelter for homeless men has been evacuated, with the men staying at an overflow facility, after vibrations coming from equipment at an adjacent landfill apparently sickened some staff members and clients.

The illnesses at the shelter left county officials puzzled and calling for a federal agency to examine the campus on East Gude Drive in Rockville, where a homeless shelter has sat next to a closed county landfill for decades.

A system designed to burn off methane gas produced by the landfill caused vibrations that first sickened employees of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless in January, said the group’s chief executive, Susie Sinclair-Smith. The nonprofit organization operates the shelter for the county.

Sinclair-Smith said she spent one weekend at a hospital with one of her staff members, who had such severe vertigo that she was clutching the rails of her hospital bed. Other workers, Sinclair-Smith said, experienced hearing loss and felt pressure in their chests.

Six employees have since filed workers’ compensation claims, she said.

The process of burning the methane caused the walls and windows of the administration building to “vibrate very seriously,” Sinclair-Smith said. “It affects different people differently. It’s very clear to me it does have an impact.”



Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said he visited the shelter the day it was evacuated and experienced the rumblings, too. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Adam Ortiz, director of the county’s Department of Environmental Protection, said the system that burns methane gas at the landfill is being upgraded.

The methane mixing with oxygen in the system’s pipes causes the rumbling, he said — “kind of like if you start a car and it’s been sitting around all winter, it’ll run rough for a little while.”

He said the vibrations do not happen all the time. “It kind of depends on what the air mixture is in the line,” he said. The work is scheduled to be complete within about a month, Ortiz said.

The nonprofit’s roughly 30 administrative staff members were moved to another site on East Gude Drive in February, but the men and employees who work in the shelter remained in place. County and shelter officials believed that an existing sound wall would act as a barrier to the vibrations.

But on May 17, with work on the site underway, the vibrations became so strong that some of the shelter residents were sickened, too, Sinclair-Smith said.

That’s when the county and the nonprofit agreed they should move the 65 men staying at the shelter to the overflow facility, which is typically used during the winter months, when demand for shelter space is highest.

The cramped quarters initially meant the men had to eat meals while sitting on their bunk beds. The nonprofit spent $55,000 upgrading the facility for more intensive use, buying tents for clients to eat outside and purchasing additional washers and dryers. The county will cover the cost.

Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large), who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, said he visited the shelter the day it was evacuated and experienced the rumblings, too.

“It was a feeling of almost a steady hum,” Albornoz said. “As I left, I had a headache.”

The county has asked the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to conduct a health-hazard evaluation of the campus, said Victoria Buckland, acting director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Buckland said the agency has started an investigation and plans to do a site visit in June. Until then, she said, the East Gude Drive shelter remains closed.

“We’re, at this point, in a little bit of a holding pattern, pending really getting an independent evaluation of what’s really happening there,” she said. “It is normal for there to be a certain amount of vibration associated with the flares. The question of whether that poses a hazard or not, that’s what we asked” to be evaluated.

NIOSH did not respond to a request for comment.

Although the overflow shelter is sufficient so far, the county and the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless worry whether they will be able to reopen the shelter on East Gude Drive in time for peak demand during the winter months.

Council member Evan Glass (D-At Large), who plays a lead role on issues related to homelessness and vulnerable communities on the Health and Human Services Committee, described the overflow shelter as “tight quarters.”

“This has to be resolved soon,” he said.

