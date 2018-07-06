The Prince George's County Council meets in the Council chambers of the County Administrative Building in December. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Rodney Streeter and Sydney Harrison claimed victory late Friday in two closely watched Prince George’s County Council races that were too close to call after last week’s primary.

In District 7, Rodney Streeter, chief of staff to council member Andrea Harrison (D), led Krystal Oriadha, a progressive activist, by 31 votes after officials finished tallying provisional and absentee ballots. In District 9, Harrison, the clerk of the county court, led local activist and attorney Tamara Davis Brown by 55 votes.

Candidates can contest the results of the primary up to three days after results are certified by officials — which will likely happen Monday — said Prince George’s County Board of Elections Deputy Administrator Daneen Banks. Neither Oriadha nor Brown responded to repeated requests for comment.

There were no Republicans on the ballot for district council seats.

Harrison and Streeter will join four incumbents who are returning to the district council seats, three other candidates who will replace term-limited incumbents and two at-large members filling newly created positions.

Streeter, who began working for Harrison in 2008 and previously worked in District government, said he was “so excited” by the election results and feels “poised to hit the ground running and move the county forward.” He said he wants to see the government focus on basic services, like trash pickup, in addition to creating opportunities for small businesses and improving retail options in the county.

Streeter, 59, lives in Hillcrest Heights . He and Oriadha, were among the eight candidates vying to succeed term-limited Karen Toles (D), who unsuccessfully ran at-large. Streeter said Oriadha had not called to concede as of Friday night.

Harrison, who was elected clerk in 2014, thanked “each of the great candidates who participated in the very competitive race” in District 9 in a statement on Facebook. Eight candidates competed to succeed Mel Franklin (D), who was the top vote-getter in the at-large race.

“It cannot be understated how thankful we are for the dedication and service each of the candidates have shown the great community of District 9,” wrote Harrison, who planned to celebrate with volunteers in a sports bar in MGM National Harbor.

Harrison graduated from Prince George’s County public schools and worked as a small-business owner and Realtor. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The four incumbents who ran for re-election retained their seats: Deni Taveras in District 2, council chairwoman Danielle M. Glaros in District 3, vice chairman Todd Turner in District 4 and Derrick Leon Davis in District 6.

Former council member Tom Dernoga will represent District 1, former state delegate Jolene Ivey will represent District 5 and real estate agent Monique Anderson Walker will represent District 8.

Franklin and Calvin Hawkins, a longtime adviser to Democratic County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, were the leading ­vote-getters in the race for the at-large council seats. Republican Felicia Folarin will also be on the ballot in November, but in Prince George’s, Democrats are overwhelmingly favored.