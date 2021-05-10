He has never run for public office, but said in an interview that he would use hisexperience starting and leading successful companies in Maryland to build a state economy that creates “pathways of economic mobility and security” for every resident.
“We’re one of the richest states in the richest country in the entire world, and the fact that there is poverty and a lack of economic mobility in Maryland is just a systemic choice or a lack of a decision that we made and that needs to end,” he said. “I’ve spent 20 years building companies that deal with those questions.”
Rosenbaum, who is also an attorney, served as a law clerk for Judge Diana Gribbon Motz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit and practiced law at Hogan & Hartson.
He received a law degree from Harvard Law School; a master’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science; and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College.
Rosenbaum grew up in Montgomery County and lives in Baltimore with his wife and two daughters. He joins what is expected to be a crowded field of candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is term-limited.
So far, Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. education secretary John B. King and former Montgomery County Council candidate Ashwani Jain have said they are seeking the Democratic nomination.
Other potential contenders include Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), author and activist Wes Moore, former state attorney general Douglas F. Gansler, former Prince George’s county executive Rushern Baker III, Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) and former Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez.
This month, Baltimore County Executive John A. “Johnny” Olszewski and Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), who were widely considered possible gubernatorial candidates, announced that they would seek reelection for their respective seats.
Kelly Schultz, commerce secretary in the Hogan administration, is the only declared candidate for the GOP nomination in Maryland, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 2 to 1.