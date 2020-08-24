Roy McGrath resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff last week amid scrutiny of how and why he received more than $230,000 when he left his job as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service in May, just days before he joined the governor’s executive team. The amount was equal to a year’s salary at the agency.

“It’s wide open,” Del. Erek L. Barron (D-Prince George’s), co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight, said of the inquiry. “Clearly it starts with the severance payment . . . There is enough that raises a concern for the public, so I think we have a responsibility to get some questions answered.”

AD

AD

McGrath said in an email that the severance was a normal practice at the agency.

Maryland Environmental Service board members are expected to attend Tuesday’s virtual meeting. McGrath declined to comment on whether he will attend. Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D-Howard), a co-chairman of the joint committee, said McGrath had not responded to an invitation from the panel to testify.

McGrath served as executive director and chairman of the MES board of directors from December 2016 until May, when he was appointed as Hogan’s chief of staff.

His resignation on Aug. 17 came days after the presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly called for a special hearing to look into the severance payment.

AD

Hogan (R) said in a statement last week that he accepted McGrath’s resignation “with regret.”

“I recognize that this was a difficult decision for Roy, but I understand and respect his reasons for making this decision,” the governor said. “I have always known Roy to be someone of the highest character, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

AD

At the center of the inquiry is McGrath’s time at the helm of Maryland Environmental Service, the makeup of the board of directors and its responsibilities. The board approved the severance package.

Lam said that McGrath received a massive payout to voluntarily leave a company that is “an extension of the state” for another position within state government.

The Maryland Environmental Service is a nonprofit business unit of the state that was established in 1970. It handles environmental and public-works projects, including dredging operations and building, designing and operating landfills.

AD

State lawmakers have noted that the bulk of the agency’s contracts are with state and local governments, which means it is largely publicly funded. The agency also is subject to state audits by the Office of Legislative Services. Several members of the board — along with the executive director — are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

AD

McGrath maintains that the company — a nonprofit, public corporation — is separate from the state. He said it operates not much differently from a private-sector company.

“Companies and organizations with mostly public sector clients — the defense industry for example — aren’t holding tax dollars once they leave the government Treasuries. These become their own funds, and MES is a separate, independent entity by design,” he wrote in an email.

AD

McGrath has also maintained that there was nothing wrong with the financial package, which included a $5,250 tuition reimbursement. McGrath said the entire package, which he said was a “well-earned award,” totaled $238,250.