Former Prince George’s County executive Rushern L. Baker III was appointed July 8 to the University of Maryland Medical System board. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Former Prince George’s County executive Rushern L. Baker III was appointed Monday to the University of Maryland Medical System board, which is being reconstituted following a self-dealing scandal this spring.

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) appointed Baker in a letter to the board chairman, James C. DiPaula Jr., describing Baker as “well-versed in health care” and having a reputation for “hard work . . . and ethical behavior.”

“I am confident that his leadership and contributions will benefit the System and the entire state as we put this ugly chapter behind us,” Miller wrote.

Baker, a Democrat who served as county executive from 2010 until 2018, said he was “extremely happy with the appointment” and honored that Miller selected him.

As the leader of Prince George’s, Baker successfully pushed for UMMS to take control of Dimensions, the long-troubled private nonprofit that for years ran the county’s hospitals, and break ground on a new hospital that is set to open in Largo in 2021. He finished second in the Democratic gubernatorial primary last year.

Last month, an independent review found that the former chief executive of UMMS made business deals with board members — including then-Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D) — that were not competitively bid or properly disclosed to the full board.

Pugh resigned as mayor, and Chrencik resigned as head of the $4.4 billion hospital network amid the fallout from the scandal, which has led to an exodus of top UMMS officials.

Hogan announced 11 new appointments to the board last month. All of the board appointments are subject to Senate confirmation, according to legislation passed by the General Assembly in the wake of the scandal.

