

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers make an arrest in Los Angeles in 2017. Immigrants and advocates in Prince George’s County say police there have summoned the federal agency when dealing with undocumented immigrants, in violation of local policies. (Charles Reed/AP)

The fender bender seemed inconsequential.

Claudia Ramos’s vehicle was struck from behind in Hyattsville as she drove her youngest child to day care. It was more shocking than damaging, she said, and the drivers resolved to exchange insurance information.

Then someone called the police.

Ramos waited for the Prince George’s County officer who responded to produce a crash report. As the minutes ticked into an hour, she called a relative to pick up her three children. The other drivers left, but the officer told her to stay.

An unmarked vehicle arrived, and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer approached. “Do you have papers?” Ramos recalled the officer saying. She was taken into federal custody.



Claudia Ramos, left, poses with her three young children in 2019. Immigration officers detained her after another car hit hers. (Family photo)

Ramos is one of at least three undocumented immigrants placed in deportation proceedings recently after contact with police in Prince George’s, a Maryland suburb that has vowed not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts and to offer a welcoming community for its estimated 80,000 undocumented residents.

“I didn’t think it could happen here,” Ramos said in an interview.

Top officials in Prince George’s say they didn’t think so either.

Police chief Hank Stawinski blamed the arrests on confusing language in the FBI national criminal database, which he said makes it hard to distinguish between an “outstanding administrative warrant of removal” — a civil document similar to a court subpoena — and a criminal arrest warrant.

Police in Prince George’s, like their counterparts in other “sanctuary” jurisdictions, generally are not supposed to act on the civil removal notices, which are considered federal matters and can compromise the ability of local officers to work effectively with immigrant residents.

But Stawinski said officers who ran names through the FBI’s National Criminal Information Center database and got a hit for a “warrant” sometimes ended up contacting ICE anyway, believing there was a criminal charge pending.

Immigration lawyers say similar issues frequently have arisen in other jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, where the American Civil Liberties Union sued the police department in 2014 over cooperation with ICE. No one has effectively tracked how many immigrants have been transferred to ICE in sanctuary cities and counties, however, in part because immigration records are secret.

Angelica Salas, executive director of the California-based Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said the confusion over warrants is why her state passed a law in 2017 limiting the use of state resources in immigration enforcement.

“If you don’t train your officers on the differences, they will think that they have to call immigration,” Salas said. With a growing number of local jails refusing to honor ICE detainers, she added, routine traffic stops have become “one more tool” for the federal government “to detain and deport people.”

[Amid threats of mass raids, undocumented immigrants stay out of sight]

Prince George’s County had long declared its police officers would not work with federal immigration agents on civil deportation proceedings, but those policies did not exist in writing, officials said.

After The Washington Post inquired about the arrests of Ramos and others, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Stawinski sought explicit rules clearly barring cooperation with ICE on noncriminal matters. The rules are being finalized this week, officials said, and a video of Stawinski explaining them will be circulated among police officers and in the immigrant community in coming days.

“In Prince George’s County, our law enforcement does not and will not do the work of a federal agency,” Alsobrooks said.



Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Stawinski said his officers “were acting in good faith, and I believe they thought they were serving a criminal warrant. . . . If it’s criminal, we will serve it. If we are looking at a civil warrant, we don’t serve them.”

'ICE warrants are not clear'

The revised policies are being rolled out at a time of stepped-up immigration enforcement by the Trump administration and growing anxiety among the country’s estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants.

But immigration attorneys and advocates say many local law enforcement agencies — including those with sanctuary-like policies — have unwittingly assisted in immigration enforcement for years, in part because of changes to the FBI database made after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The database had been restricted to criminal warrants and a limited number of civil warrants for noncitizens with felony convictions, which were permitted by Congress. Then the office of Attorney General John Ashcroft said in a legal opinion that local police have the power to make immigration arrests. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security subsequently placed nearly 500,000 civil warrants into the NCIC system, said Mark Fleming, chief litigation coordinator for the National Immigrant Justice Center.

[Trump renews pledge to deport millions, but reality is far more limited]

The Supreme Court rejected the legal opinion a decade later. But the civil orders have not been removed, despite repeated calls to do so from, among others, the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which represents police chiefs and sheriffs from dozens of large U.S. cities.

“They’ve kind of entrapped local law enforcement,” Fleming said.

Darrel Stephens, interim executive director of the chiefs’ association, said the civil orders expose police departments to liability, and the legal basis for them is unclear. “It complicates the information that officers receive on the street,” Stephens said. “We think that’s a problem. ICE warrants are not clear and normally a civil action.”



Protesters gather to demand the defunding of government agencies for border protection and immigration and customs enforcement, on Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

ICE officials did not answer specific questions about the orders in the criminal database.

But agency spokeswoman Justine Whelan said in a statement that “cooperation and information sharing amongst law enforcement agencies at every level remains the gold standard to ensure collective public safety nationwide.”

“Our officers comport themselves with professionalism, and data is shared accurately and carefully, without intending to ‘fool’ anyone,” Whelan said. “Such a claim would be a disheartening and unfounded assumption to make on the character of our officers here.”

Guidance issued by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office says that local police, unless deputized by federal authorities, do not have the authority to make arrests or detain or hold a person for ICE to intercept them. But advocates say such arrests often happen without drawing much attention, because the person targeted is deported quickly.

A bill proposed in Annapolis two years ago would have clearly defined Maryland as a sanctuary state in language akin to that adopted by California, Connecticut and a handful of other states. The bill passed the House but failed in the Senate, and was not actively considered last year or this year.

[County by county, ICE faces a growing backlash]

Instead, a growing number of municipalities and counties — including at least eight towns and cities in Prince George’s — have enacted strict guidelines for how their police should interact with undocumented people.

Montgomery County and the District of Columbia, which border Prince George’s, have explicit general orders barring local cooperation with federal immigration efforts as well.



Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, pictured with state Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), left, and Del. Michael A. Jackson (D-Prince George’s), is seeking explicit rules clearly barring cooperation with ICE on noncriminal matters. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s County Council member Deni Taveras (D-Adelphi) said she will introduce a bill in the fall codifying the new written policy, which limits the government’s authority to arrest or detain without a judicial criminal warrant and prohibits anyone from asking about a person’s immigration status.

“This is a county with a rich mix of immigrants and diversity,” said Del. Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s), who sponsored the state-level legislation and plans to back a new version in 2020. “We should be sympathetic and have some humanity toward these communities, especially if we are not talking about violent criminals.”

A traffic stop, then handcuffs

Ramos, who was detained after being rear-ended, crossed the border illegally in 2005 and has lived in the District since then, working in a downtown hotel. An immigration judge issued her final deportation in 2005 after she failed to show up for a hearing. Ramos said she was unaware of that court date and the deportation order.

When she was arrested Feb. 14, she was held for about a day, then released to her family. Her attorneys are trying to reopen her immigration case.



Maria Pérez Baires, who fled an abusive husband in El Salvador, poses with her two sons. Jorge, left, and Bayron, in 2018. She was taken into ICE custody after getting a speeding ticket from a Prince George’s County police officer. (Family photo)

Jose Roberto Ortega, of Temple Hills, and Maria Pérez Baires, of Hyattsville, were each taken into ICE custody last year after Prince George’s police stopped them for traffic infractions.

Ortega was driving to his landscaping job in March 2018 when he made an illegal U-turn and received a $90 ticket, court records show. An ICE agent arrived moments later and put Ortega in handcuffs.

By May 23, he was deported to El Salvador, leaving behind a teenage son who had crossed into the United States to join him a year earlier.

“I came here to be with my father,” said his son, Jose Roberto Montero, who was 16 at the time of his father’s arrest and is seeking permission to stay in the United States through a program known as special juvenile immigrant status. “Now, we are separated again.”

Pérez Baires, a single mother of two who is also Salvadoran, was stopped in May 2018 for speeding. After she was detained by ICE, federal agents told her to buy a plane ticket home, where her abusive ex-husband was waiting.

“Who would take care of my boys?” she said in an interview. “They have no one else.”

She was released hours after her arrest with an ankle monitor.

Her attorneys, Katie Hutchinson and Abdoul Konare, argued successfully to have her case reopened, based on her history of experiencing domestic violence and the danger she would face in her country of origin.

“Maria’s case is not an aberration and not an exception,” Konare said. “We have clients all over . . . who have been stopped for having a broken taillight or some other minor issue and ended up with ICE. Children were left behind. People were put back in danger. Police should know by now what they are doing.”

Read more:

American Girl: A story of immigration, fear and fortitude

Principal on leave for saying noncitizens would be barred from White House field trip

Eight miles from the White House, Hyattsville embraces ‘sanctuary’ label

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news