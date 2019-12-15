In 2018, Will Jawando, Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass and Andrew Friedson beat out a crowded field of candidates to win seats on the all-Democratic legislative body that governs Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction.

Barring the obvious — that they are all men — the unusually large freshman class “packed a lot of diversity into four new members,” said Jawando (At Large), chuckling.

Some pundits say the new lawmakers are a belated reflection of the changing demographics of Montgomery, which has evolved from a largely Caucasian bedroom suburb into a majority minority community with a population of more than 1 million that is one-third foreign-born. Others say the 2018 election, which came after residents voted overwhelmingly for term limits on the council, suggests an appetite for newer — and younger — political leadership.

After a day at work, I arrived at my car to find a dead battery. Thank you to my colleague, Councilmember @amfriedson, for giving me the "boost" I needed. It's good to have young "energy" on the Council!

💪🚘🔋 pic.twitter.com/chhTvtxctT — Evan Glass (@EvanMGlass) February 1, 2019

In their first year, the four freshmen pushed for bills on racial equity, criminal justice reform, pedestrian safety and affordable housing. For the first time, the council formally recognized LGBTQ Pride Month.

Their presence made the legislative branch more “woke,” said former council member George Leventhal, earning them the approval of liberal activists and the ire of some conservative critics.

“They’re deeply progressive, they have new energy, new talent. . . . It’s healthy for the county,” Leventhal said.

Jeffrey Slavin, the longtime mayor of Somerset, said he was not initially in favor of the term limits that forced Leventhal, Roger Berliner, Nancy Floreen, and County Executive Marc Elrich (D) off the council. But he is happy with the four new lawmakers.

“One thing’s pretty obvious,” he said. “They are more representative of the county than before.”

Leading with identity

Jawando, 36, is a civil rights attorney and former Obama staffer whose personal biography bears an uncanny resemblance to the former president’s. Born to an African immigrant father and a white mother from Kansas, Jawando grew up in a rental apartment in Silver Spring and worked his way through law school at Catholic University, losing a friend to gun violence along the way. His wife, Michele, is a lawyer.

In January, Jawando spearheaded the council’s first bill of the year — the Law Enforcement Trust and Transparency Act — requiring the county to engage outside a law enforcement agency to investigate any police-involved deaths. In April, he became the first local official to publicly apologize for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man, Robert White.

When Jawando first took office, “the jury was out,” said Katie Stauss, a member of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition who was concerned that he had been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. But a year in, Stauss said, activists are pleased with Jawando’s focus on community outreach and police accountability.

The other freshmen also have impressive résumés: Albornoz, 43, spent 11 years as the county’s park director; Glass, 42, was a longtime CNN reporter, and Friedson, 33, cut his teeth in Annapolis, working for state Comptroller Peter K. Franchot (D), who lives in Montgomery.

Butthe lawmakers have also actively incorporated — and in some instances, emphasized — their personal identities on the job, occasionally opening themselves to vicious backlash.

Over the summer, Jawando posted a picture of himself from his car on Instagram, claiming he was racially profiled by Maryland state police and reiterating calls for criminal justice reform. State police denied profiling Jawando and told news organizations at the time that the council member had edged into an intersection at a red light and was carrying an expired license. Hate mail streamed into Jawando’s email inbox after the incident. In July, a parody Twitter account mocking him emerged around the persona “Officer Jawando.”

This weekend on my way to workout I was pretextually stopped by a MD State Police Officer for stopping on the stop line at a light. 1st question,"Is this your vehicle?" 2nd question,"Do you have outstanding warrants?" These stops erode public trust in law enforcement & must stop! pic.twitter.com/DFfUAe1jx3 — Will Jawando (@willjawando) June 10, 2019

Around the same time, Glass (At Large), the council’s first openly gay member, pushed for the county to formally mark LGBTQ Pride Month. In between raising a rainbow flag outside the county government building in Rockville and walking in parades with his husband, Glass was flooded with angry messages, many of them homophobic.

“The way each of us operates reflects where we’ve come from,” Glass said of himself and his fellow freshmen. Plans for next year’s Pride celebrations, he added, are already underway.

Change, and some conflict

Backlash against several lawmakers escalated in August.

After dozens gathered on the steps of the council’s headquarters to rally against policies protecting undocumented immigrants, Albornoz (At Large) said council members began receiving hateful messages, many directed at him and Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), the council’s two Latino members. Some contained racist language and thinly veiled threats, prompting the council to file police reports.

“It was scary,” Albornoz said. He scaled back his presence on social media, removing references to his wife and four kids.

Protesters said the county’s refusal to let local police aid federal deportation efforts undermined the rule of law and could compromise public safety. County officials countered by saying immigration enforcement is a civil, not a criminal issue, and should be left to federal agents.

A soft-spoken, genial colleague known as the council’s “Mr. Rogers,” Albornoz said he found it disheartening to see some of his constituents rail against policies aimed at helping Montgomery’s growing immigrant communities — the same communities that he has tried to get more civically engaged.

While conservative critics say they see few differences among the four young, liberal freshmen, the group does not always walk in ideological lockstep.

Jawando has clashed several times with Friedson (District 1), who sits with him on the housing panel and has defined himself as an ally to the business community.

Born and raised in the older, wealthier District 1, which includes Potomac and Chevy Chase, Friedson, 33, said his priorities are fiscal oversight and economic development. The first bill he spearheaded, which received strong support from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, expanded what is required in the economic impact statements that accompany bills reviewed by the council and made the statements mandatory for all legislation.

“When I was growing up, [Montgomery] was a shining city on a hill. . . . The idea of a young person moving to Arlington instead of Bethesda was unthinkable,” Friedson said. “Now, it’s the opposite. We’re struggling to compete.”

At an unusually tense committee meeting in March, Friedson and Jawando went back-and-forth over affordable housing requirements in the Veirs Mill Corridor Master Plan.

Jawando argued that the council should consider requirements on private developers that not only retain but also increase affordable housing units. Friedson said such a requirement would “send a chilling message to private sector investment,” adding that he doesn’t think the county should “penalize” developers willing to provide a one-for-one affordable housing replacement.

“ ‘Penalizing,’ ‘Blowing up,’ — some of the words that are being used to describe this by my colleagues — are a little overblown,” Jawando retorted.

Committee Chairman Hans Riemer (At Large), a three-term council member, sided with Friedson, whose version of the requirement prevailed.