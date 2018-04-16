Maryland state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks, seen in 2012, is part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive in Prince George’s (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is backing Maryland state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks in the race for Prince George’s County executive, citing her “strong track record of getting things done.”

“When she says everyone will have the opportunity for a quality education, good-paying job and safe neighborhoods, her record lets you know that she will deliver on those promises,” Harris, the former attorney general of California, said in a statement.

Alsobrooks worked with Harris to implement a program to reduce recidivism in Prince George’s after Harris launched the initiative in California. She also campaigned on Harris’s behalf when the California Democrat ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014. Harris plans to make her endorsement official during a Facebook Live discussion with Alsobrooks on Monday night.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination — which in heavily Democratic Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election — are former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards, state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), Obama appointee Paul Monteiro, former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis S. Johnson, Billy Bridges, Michael Kennedy and Tommie Thompson. The primary is June 26.