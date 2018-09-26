Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh listens to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 4 in Washington, D.C. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Several Maryland lawmakers representing Montgomery County are calling on local law enforcement officials to investigate the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, arguing the state’s statute of limitations may not apply to some allegations.

“We request an investigation be conducted if Christine Blasey Ford or other complainants support such an investigation,” reads the letter, which was signed by 11 of the 24 members of the county’s House delegation. “We believe local law enforcement has the authority to investigate allegations of crimes without need for a formal complaint, and we further believe third parties have standing to bring such complaints.”

The letter from the Democratic lawmakers comes on the eve of Kavanaugh’s hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Capt. Paul Starks, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department, said Wednesday the department is aware of the letter from the Montgomery delegation and is preparing a response to it.

He noted Montgomery detectives follow a “victim-centered” model for sexual assault investigations and cited a statement on the Kavanagh allegations released by the department two days ago.

It read, in part: “The department recognizes that victims of sexual assault may not want to involve law enforcement and/or initiate a criminal investigation, and we respect that position. The department, however, stands prepared to assist anyone who reports being the victim of a sexual assault.”

Earlier this month, Ford went public with her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. She said he corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teens at a house in Montgomery County more than three decades ago.

Since Ford’s allegation, two other women have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh.

“County officials may be within the jurisdiction to pursue such an inquiry and are uniquely positioned to investigate publicly announced allegations of sex assaults that may have occurred within our borders,” reads the letter, which was sent to the county chief of police, the county prosecutor and attorneys Michael Avenatti and Debra Katz.

Last week, state Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Montgomery) wrote a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) asking him to direct the state police to investigate. Hogan said a state probe would not happen.

“No, the state police will not be getting involved in this,” Hogan said when asked about the senator’s request during a news conference on another issue.