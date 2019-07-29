The Rev. Al Sharpton and former Maryland lieutenant governor Michael Steele (R) will address “bipartisan outrage in the black community” over President Trump’s attacks this weekend on Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) and the congressional district he represents.

Sharpton, a civil rights leader and MSNBC talk show host, said on Twitter that he and Steele, a former Republican National Committee chair who was Maryland’s first black lieutenant governor, would appear at a news conference in Baltimore at 9:30 a.m.

They are at New Shiloh Baptist Church for a previously scheduled conference on the African American economic agenda and a breakfast focused on “Reversing the Economic Erosion of Home Ownership in Black Communities.”

Trump, who sparked widespread outrage Saturday by describing Cummings’s Baltimore area district as a “rodent infested” place where “no human being would want to live,” launched new attacks Monday morning on Sharpton, describing him as “a con man” and someone who “Hates Whites & Cops.” Sharpton responded by sharing a photo of Trump at a past gathering of Sharpton’s National Action Network.

[Trump attacked Baltimore. The city’s newspaper wrote a scathing response.]

Democrats and many Maryland residents have widely condemned Trump’s remarks about Baltimore, which like many American cities has struggled for years with high crime and other problems.



President Trump and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) (Jabin Botsford; Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, usually one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump, was more muted over the weekend, saying through a spokesman that, “Baltimore City is truly the very heart of our state, and more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere.”

The spokesman, Michael Ricci, said Hogan would have more to say about Baltimore on Monday.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a phone interview Monday with CNN that Trump should “stop tweeting.” He also said he wants Hogan to “be a little more forceful” in refuting the president’s attacks.

Young (D) — a longtime city council member who took over as mayor in May, after the resignation of Catherine Pugh amid a corruption scandal — said Trump should “send federal assistance to Baltimore and other cities” instead of engaging in what he called “childish tweets.”

“He’s the most powerful man in America,” Young said. “He should be uniting this country instead of diving this country.” Young also said he’d “never seen a president behave this way.

“He has alienated our allies. What else is he going to do?”

[#WeAreBaltimore: Maryland denounces Trump attacks on Baltimore, Cummings]

Young said that Baltimore is a poor city and that Trump has not reached out to him since he became mayor. “Do we have problems? Yeah,” Young said. “We have problems with crime just like every other major city.”

“If you want to help us, help us,” Young said. “You talk about wanting to make America great again, put money into cities that need it most.”

Young said he has not talked to Cummings since Trump’s tweets but plans to reach out to him.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Read more:

Trump calls Sharpton ‘con man’ ahead of Baltimore news conference

Those ‘rodent infested’ places in Baltimore? Some are owned by Jared Kushner

Hogan’s muted response to Trump attacks on Baltimore stirs more anger

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news