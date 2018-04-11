The Sierra Club’s Maryland chapter is backing Donna F. Edwards in the race for Prince George’s County executive, citing her history of activism for environmental causes.

Edwards, a former congresswoman, got her start in politics as an activist opposed to the original plans for the National Harbor project in Prince George’s. She successfully pushed for a hiking and biking trail and more green space.

“We trust Donna to stand against bad land-use proposals because she has done it before and she refuses to accept funding from developer and real estate interests,” said Martha Ainsworth, chair of the Prince George’s Sierra Club Group.

The other candidates competing in the June 26 Democratic primary — which in heavily Democratic Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election — are State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks, State Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), Obama appointee Paul Monteiro, former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis S. Johnson, Billy Bridges, Michael Kennedy and Tommie Thompson.

On Tuesday, Alsobrooks was endorsed by Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D), who holds the seat Edwards vacated in 2016 to run for U.S. Senate.