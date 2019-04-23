Agbegnigan Amouzou, also known as “Coach Fofo,” greets a supporter outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s offices in Baltimore on March 26, 2019. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

A popular Silver Spring youth soccer coach who was potentially facing deportation to his native Togo received a six-month extension in his case from federal immigration authorities.

Agbegnigan Amouzou, also known as “Coach Fofo,” must check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in October, according to the agency and Amouzou’s attorney, Nicholas Katz of the immigrants-rights group CASA.

Amouzou, a former player for Togo’s national soccer team who founded the Elite Soccer Youth Development Academy in Silver Spring, has been in the United States illegally for 20 years. He asked for asylum, but was rejected, and was targeted for deportation proceedings in 2013.

While he was allowed to remain in Maryland after that, checking in regularly with ICE, immigration officials told Amouzou that for his March check-in he needed to bring his passport or paperwork proving he was trying to reopen his immigration case. Advocates say such instructions can portend imminent deportation proceedings.

The move prompted Montgomery County officials to send letters of support for Amouzou to ICE, while community activists held a protest outside ICE’s Baltimore office.

