A spokesman for former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) is joining Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration as his director of communications.

Michael Ricci will join the Hogan administration next week, replacing Amelia Chasse Alcivar, who has taken a senior communications position with the Republican Governors Association.

“I know his experience and perspective will add value to our administration from day one as we work to effectively communicate our priorities to the people of Maryland,” Hogan (R) said in a statement.

Ricci has a long history of working with top Republicans. He worked for Ryan as his director of communications for four years. Before that, he served as deputy communications and chief speechwriter for former House speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio).

Ricci, a Montgomery County resident, joins the staff just months after Hogan begins his second term, and as he continues to become more visible on the national stage. The governor is being courted by some in the never-Trump wing of the Republican Party to challenge President Trump in 2020.

“I am delighted to be joining Governor Hogan’s first-rate team at such an important moment,” Ricci said in a statement. “The job every day is to amplify the governor’s agenda, and tell the story of how Maryland is changing for the better.”

