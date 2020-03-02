The patrol car had to take “evasive action” to avoid striking Walker’s vehicle, Richardson said. The sheriff’s deputy stopped Walker, investigated and charged him with driving under the influence.

Walker did not immediately return requests for comment Monday. He retained fellow state Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) as his attorney, according to court records, and was released on personal recognizance. A trial is scheduled for April 16.

Wilson said Monday that he had not spoken to Walker and would wait to comment further. “I defend innocent people every day, and I’m not going to stop now,” Wilson said.

Walker, of Fort Washington, represents a portion of southern Prince George’s. He is a member of the Economic Matters Committee and vice chair of its alcoholic beverages subcommittee. Last year, he served as vice chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

A former chairman of the Prince George’s County House Delegation, Walker has been a major booster for historically black colleges and universities and a vocal advocate in the push to settle a lawsuit those institutions have filed against the state.

He is a former professional football player who also works as a sports analyst for ESPN. Walker is married to Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson Walker (D-District 8).

Walker was in an Annapolis cigar bar last year when he witnessed a Harford County delegate using a racial slur to describe Walker’s majority-black legislative district. Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford) told another white lawmaker who was at the bar with the group that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate the previous fall, he had been door-knocking in a “n----- district.”

Walker, who is African American, initially declined to discuss the incident with The Washington Post, but later confirmed it had happened and said he had expressed his concern directly to Lisanti.

“I was leaning on my time in football,” he said then. “It was something I had to handle inside the locker room, and I handled it appropriately. I made my disappointment known. When she apologized, I told her how disappointed I was.”

