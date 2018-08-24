A veteran state lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct will be stripped of all his leadership positions and sent to one-on-one sexual harassment training, Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch announced Friday afternoon.

Del. Curtis S. Anderson (D-Baltimore), who had been Deputy Majority Whip, was the subject of a months-long ethics probe into an alleged “pattern” of misconduct that included an allegation of sexual assault from 14 years ago and complaints from current lawmakers and a former staffer about unwanted comments and a kiss.

After hours of testimony from alleged victims, and a report from an independent investigator, the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics recommended to Busch that Anderson undergo additional “intensive” training to prevent harassment, beyond the sessions that all Maryland state lawmakers are required to attend.

The panel has the authority to recommend anything from a verbal warning to explusion from the House of Delegates.

Some Baltimore-area lawmakers had pushed for a quick resolution to the allegations against Anderson, who is running for another term, so that if he was found guilty by the committee he could withdraw from the ballot ahead of a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

A report on the ethics committee’s findings will be released in the coming weeks.

Anderson’s case is the first major sexual harassament allegation to be addressed by the General Assembly since the #MeToo movement began and the legislature adopted new procedures to deal with what some female lawmakers and staffers have called a pervasive culture of sexual harassment.

Five women have said they spoke with the legislature’s independent investigator about Anderson’s behavior. Four described allegations against Anderson to The Baltimore Sun; the fifth, a lawmaker, declined to reveal details about her testimony. Busch asked the ethics committe to review the case in January, after the most serious allegation was brought to his attention.

The woman who accused Anderson of sexual assault — a former General Assembly employee — filed a police report in December 2017 that said he locked her in a room in 2004 and performed oral sex on her against her will.

Anderson, who served in the legislature from 1983 to 1995 and again since 2003, has denied all wrong-doing. On Friday, he referred questions to Busch’s office. An aide to Busch said Anderson planned to comply with the punishment and would make no further comment to the media.

The woman who accused Anderson of the 2004 assault said the ethics committee’s findings were “outrageous.”

“If it was just me, maybe.” she said. “But there are five women. I’m angry on all levels. It’s not acceptable. It’s not enough. He doesn’t deserve to serve.”