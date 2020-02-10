The statues will be publicly unveiled during a ceremony Monday evening, part of a slow but sustained effort to incorporate the overlooked contributions of black Marylanders into the State House grounds, while also removing commemorations some view as supportive of the Confederacy.

It is unlikely Tubman and Douglass, who were both born into slavery in Maryland, would have be allowed to cross the threshold into the room where they’re now depicted as witnesses to history, said state deputy state archivist Elaine Rice Bachmann.

But Bachmann said historians did not want them on pedestals. Instead, the statues stand in the room’s public viewing area, eye-to-eye with visitors just as if they had watched slavery abolished in person.

“We’re creating something imagined,” Bachman said. “You see them more as human beings. People will interact with them. They can touch them, pose for a picture with them. It’s a different experience. It’s a more emotional experience.”

The statutes were originally proposed in 2016, partly as a way to mollify opponents of a prominent 145-year-old statute honoring Roger B. Taney that was on the State House grounds. Taney, a defender of slavery, was the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice who wrote the infamous Dred Scott decision that denied citizenship to black people.

For years, activists unsuccessfully agitated to have his statue removed. The efforts intensified as cities and states began removing tributes to Confederate-era figures in 2017, and reached at tipping point after a woman was killed after a rally of white nationalists opposing the removal of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered the Taney statue taken down, and it was removed in the middle of the night.

“We can’t wipe out all of our history, nor should we try to,” the governor said at the time. “But when it reaches the point where some of these symbols, whether they have historical significance or not, when they become a focal point for racism and violence, then it’s time to do something about it.”

Douglass, who was born a slave and taught himself to read and write, became one of the most influential orators, writers and thinkers of his time. He was a prominent abolitionist who traveled widely arguing for human rights and whose 1845 autobiography became an inspiration to the abolitionist movement.

Tubman escaped slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and led hundreds of others to freedom through the Under Ground Railroad and her work as a Union Spy.

