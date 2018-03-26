House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer is backing Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III in his bid for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor, a boost from a high-profile lawmaker with three months to go until the primary.

Hoyer (D-Md.), whose congressional district includes parts of Prince George’s, said Baker is a “deeply good man” who has improved the lives of families in the county during his eight years as county executive.

“I know Rushern will do the right thing because of his passion and integrity, and his proven track record of reducing crime and improving job opportunities for families throughout our county,” Hoyer said in a statement.

Baker, a leader in the crowded Democratic primary race, has known Hoyer since 1994, when Baker was elected to the House of Delegates.

Baker also has the backing of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett, his former law school dean and longtime friend.

Baker said in a release that he was “honored and humbled” by the endorsement from Hoyer. He said he looked forward to working with Hoyer and other member of Maryland’s congressional delegation “to make Maryland a national leader and beacon of good in these troubled times.”

The other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, former NAACP president Ben Jealous, state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), tech entrepreneur Alec Ross, lawyer James Shea and Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy aide to Michelle Obama.

Baker fared the best among potential Democratic challengers in a Goucher poll released in February. But nearly half of Democrats likely to vote in the primary said they had no preference among the seven candidates in the race.

The primary is scheduled for June 26.