A political action committee that helped boost Democrat Ben Jealous in the Maryland gubernatorial primary says it plans to spend $1 million to aid Jealous in his uphill battle against Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Maryland Together We Rise, which is largely financed by unions and wealthy individual donors, is launching its effort Friday with a $175,000 advertisement attacking Hogan’s record on education.

The ad, to be run on broadcast and cable stations in the Baltimore market, is one of the first attempts by Jealous’s supporters to counter a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz by Hogan and the Republican Governors Association. Since early July, they have saturated the airwaves with messages promoting Hogan’s record and trying to define Jealous as a tax-and-spend Democrat.

Jealous released his first ad of the general election campaign this week, a 60-second spot that largely introduces the political newcomer to voters as a former president of the NAACP and a venture capitalist. The ad is running in the Baltimore area, rather than in the more-populous and expensive Washington suburbs.

The super PAC ad tries to tie Hogan to President Trump’s education policies, saying: “President Trump and Betsy DeVos are already hurting Maryland public schools, and Governor Hogan’s cuts are making it even worse, and now we’re told DeVos and Governor Hogan have similar views.”

Hogan, who, like DeVos, supports vouchers and charter schools, has provided record funding to public schools on the basis of required funding formulas. But early on, he cut $68 million in planned spending from school systems that face higher costs for education.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), left, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous. (Pete Marovich for The Post and AP)

Doug Mayer, deputy campaign manager for Hogan, described the anti-Hogan super PAC ad as a “desperate” move by Jealous supporters “to try and bail him out with lies and misrepresentations.”

According to a recent Goucher College poll, Jealous is lagging far behind Hogan, whose robust fundraising over the past four years has left him with $9 million in his campaign account. Jealous had less than $400,000 at the last reporting deadline.

The Jealous campaign has played down the poll results, saying Goucher underestimated the voter turnout expected this year. At the same time, senior adviser Kevin Harris touted findings that voters support Jealous’s proposals to boost education funding and increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Jealous campaign announced late Thursday that U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) will join Jealous on Friday to discuss his plans to increase the number of female-owned businesses in Maryland.

Jealous also received the endorsement this week of Julián Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama.

Hogan picked up two local labor endorsements, from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Locals 2563 and 582 in Anne Arundel County. The same union’s state organization is backing Jealous.

Meanwhile, Hogan is facing a legal challenge from the Maryland State Education Association — which also backs Jealous — over a bumper sticker that displays an apple logo with the words “Teachers for Hogan.”

The union, which represents 80,000 educators, has used an apple logo for political endorsements and activities for decades. Union officials said the governor’s use of the apple is an attempt to confuse voters about his relationship with the teachers union. Late Thursday night, the organization gave the Hogan campaign notice of its intention to sue.