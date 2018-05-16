It doesn’t get more pernicious in Prince George’s County than accusing a political candidate of “pay-to-play” politics.

The phrase — describing government officials who make decisions based on who has given them money — was used during the Washington suburb’s darkest political days, when then-county executive Jack B. Johnson was hauled off in handcuffs on federal corruption charges.

Now it is being levied by a super PAC backing county executive candidate Donna F. Edwards (D), in mailers, Facebook advertisements and other media attacks on her primary rival, state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks (D).

One magazine-size advertisement sent to Democratic households in the county depicts Alsobrooks at the center of four rotating arrows that describe how real-estate developers buy influence with political contributions and expect favors once candidates they back are in office.

The PAC organizers did not offer evidence that Alsobrooks has done or will do favors for her political donors. But they said they are suspicious of her acceptance of hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from developers, most of whom have long given money to county candidates.

“They are calling me a criminal . . . when I’m the chief law enforcement officer in the county,” said Alsobrooks, who has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to denounce the attacks. “I am deeply offended. It is unfair, irresponsible and unethical.”

The “We Are Prince George’s” PAC has spent approximately $620,000 since March on advertisements, signs, paid canvassers, digital media and Washington consultants to hurt Alsobrooks and boost Edwards — who is prohibited by law from coordinating her campaign with the PAC’s efforts.

Three local unions are the primary funders for the PAC, which is spending at a level that is extremely unusual for a Prince George’s political campaign. The other candidates competing in the June 26 Democratic primary — which in deep-blue Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election — are state Sen. C. Anthony Muse, former Obama administration official Paul Monteiro, former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis S. Johnson, Billy Bridges, Michael E. Kennedy and Tommie Thompson.

“We are going to do what it takes to win,” said Samuel Epps, political director for UNITE HERE Local 25, which represents hotel employees. “Workers are coming together to amplify their voices and interests. We believe workers should have a right to organize.”

Also funding the PAC are two United Food and Commercial Workers chapters and the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA). All have been loyal Edwards supporters for nearly two decades, ever since she helped broker labor agreements with the developers of the National Harbor project.

The unions are dissatisfied with outgoing County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) because he endorsed large non-union development projects in the county, such as the Hotel at the University of Maryland.

The county government’s support for Whole Foods and Wegmans, two non-union grocery chains, further aggravated Baker’s relationships with these labor leaders, who his administration undermined efforts to ensure Prince George’s workers could obtain living wage jobs and benefits.

They predict more of the same from Alsobrooks, who has worked closely with Baker on law enforcement initiatives for the last eight years, and was a prosecutor for the county when Johnson, the future executive, was state’s attorney.

Dozens of developers have donated the maximum $6,000 to Alsobrooks, a stark contrast with Edwards, who has vowed not to take developer money. But the majority of Alsobrooks’s donations are small-dollar contributions from about 4,000 individuals, most from Prince George’s. They helped lift her to an early fundraising lead in the race.

“I don’t work for Baker. I’m independently elected,” Alsobrooks said. “I didn’t work for him, but I’m being judged because of him.”

Labor leaders say the decision to fund the super PAC was made by rank-and-file members. The unions supported Edwards during her 6 1/2 years in Congress, which followed her National Harbor activism. After she lost the 2016 U.S. Senate race to fellow Democrat Chris Van Hollen, they urged her to run for county executive.

“We have a candidate in Donna who helped us when we needed it,” said John Boardman, the head of UNITE HERE Local 25. “We are supporting her for her progressive history and understanding that development is good if it’s development that helps everyone in the county.”

Both Edwards and the PAC have used the hashtag “#alsobought” on social media, to underscore the pay-to-play message.

In a statement, Edwards said she was “proud of the grassroots support fueling my campaign — as it represents contributions from everyday Prince Georgians, the folks who teach our children, paint our walls, repair our roadways and clean our hotel rooms.”

“. . .Big corporate developers have maintained a tight grip on our County’s government for decades, and elected officials have gone to jail for it,” the statement said. “Working families have every right to ask what big developer contributions to Ms. Alsobrooks will buy.”

A smaller PAC, called the Coalition for Change, has put out campaign literature criticizing Edwards and the unions’ efforts on her behalf.

The mailings call We Are Prince George’s a “sugarPAC” and say Edwards does not have to “invest time with constituents...the old-fashioned way” because of the resources the PAC is spending to boost her campaign.

People listed on the PAC’s paperwork could not immediately be reached.