The Takoma Park City Council on July 25 voted, 5 to 2, to advance a development proposal for this city-owned parking lot next to the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The Takoma Park City Council voted, 5 to 2, Wednesday to send a controversial proposal for a city-owned parking lot to the Montgomery County Planning Department for review.

The proposal by District-based Neighborhood Development Co. would build office space above stores, a coffee shop and restaurants on the 1.4-acre site on Carroll Avenue, next to the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op.

The council added a few modifications to the plan, including a second elevator and increased space between the building and the co-op. It introduced the possibility of reducing the height of the building by up to 5 feet, and it added a clause that would prioritize local and regional businesses, not chain stores, as tenants.

While both supporters and opponents say they wanted something built on the space — in a commercial area known as Takoma Junction — critics of the plan said the proposed building would contribute to gentrification and would decimate public gathering space as well as complicating deliveries to the co-op. Those supporting the development argued it would attract jobs, create tax revenue for the city and allow for shopping near the Takoma Metro station.

The proposal was the subject of lengthy city council meetings, protests and petitions in a city known for its progressive activism.

Mayor Kate Stewart said on Thursday that she was excited the project was going ahead, and she added that she is “looking to work with members across the community to ensure that as we move forward, it continues to be a project that reflects who we are in Takoma Park.”