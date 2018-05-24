The Montgomery County council approved a $5.6 billion county budget for 2019 on Thursday. The budget, which the all-Democratic nine-member council approved unanimously. includes the full amount of funding requested by the county school system, allowing the system to, among other things, add 91 new teachers and maintain class-size reductions, according to the county.

The property tax rate decreases by nearly 2 cents, to 98.14 cents per $100 of assessed value. Due to rising property values, taxes for the owner of an average home will go up by $27 for the year.

The budget takes effect July 1.