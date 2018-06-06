The Montgomery County teachers’ union endorsed Marc Elrich for county executive on Wednesday, adding the veteran at-large council member to its coveted “Apple Ballot” list of political endorsements.

The Montgomery County Education Association, which represents about 14,000 teachers and specialists, made endorsements in other races, including county council, earlier this year. But the union held off on saying who it would back for the top elected post in Maryland’s most populous county.

Elrich has racked up a panoply of other endorsements — many from labor unions and progressive groups — in his bid to win the six-way Democratic primary race, which in liberal Montgomery is tantamount to winning the general election.

But the Apple Ballot is seen as one of the premier endorsements for Montgomery candidates.

Nikki Woodward, chair of the union’s political action and legislative support committee, called Elrich, a former schoolteacher, “the right person to lead our County in the years ahead.” Her statement praised Elrich’s “bold and progressive vision for our schools — schools that are funded adequately and equitably.”

In addition to Elrich, five Democrats, including two other sitting council members, and a Republican are running for county executive. The primary is June 26.