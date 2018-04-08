Maryland lawmakers are working quickly to pass bills to send to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk before the close of the 90-day legislative session on Monday at midnight.

The General Assembly already has given final approval to several high-stake bipartisan pieces of legislation in the past several days.

Among them is a bill that provides $167 million in dedicated funding to stabilize the Washington region’s Metro system, a measure that helps create an $8.5 billion package to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to Montgomery County and legislation that develops a one-year plan to stabilize individual health insurance premiums.

“This is an election year. Everything done this session was couched in the guise of the election,” said Mileah Kromer, a political-science professor at Goucher College.

The legislature also approved a bill, pushed by Hogan (R), that makes it easier to prosecute sex offenders by allowing evidence of past offenses to be used at trial.

The House of Delegates convenes at the Maryland State House in Annapolis on Jan. 10, the first day of the 2018 legislative session. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

But the session was not without its skirmishes between the Democratic-controlled legislature and Hogan, with its biggest dealing with how and when schools are built and repaired and the role the state Board of Public Works should have in the process.

Lawmakers stripped the governor, the comptroller and treasurer of authority over how state funds are used for school construction. The bill also requires standards for school buildings and assessments of school structures, as well as a plan to spend $400 million a year on projects.

Hogan vetoed the bill, which he called a personal attack on Comptroller Peter Franchot (D). The veto was overridden by the legislature last week.

Some other measures became law without Hogan’s signature, including one that allows residents to automatically register to vote at state agencies. The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, estimates that 400,000 people could be added to the voter rolls in Maryland based on the recent numbers seen in Oregon, the first state to automatically register eligible voters.

Here are seven items we’ll be watching before the confetti falls at midnight:

Crime bill

The Senate last month passed a sweeping tough-on-crime measure, supported by Hogan, that includes harsher and longer penalties for repeat violent offenders. The bill faced a tough battle in the House where progressive Democrats were opposed to what they considered to be a regressive and failed approach to address crime. On Saturday, the House passed bills that were more limited in scope and included a provision that allows defendants who commit certain felonies to have their records expunged after 15 years.

School safety

Weeks after two fatal shootings at a Maryland high school, the General Assembly is expected to pass school-safety legislation that, among other things, would provide money to make security enhancements at schools and required every school to have a school resource officer or adequate police coverage.

Sexual harassment

After several former staff members and current lawmakers spoke about their experiences, a bill that deals with how to handle sexual harassment complaints in the Maryland General Assembly gained momentum. The legislation, which also deals with the executive branch and lobbyists, is the first major overhaul of the legislature’s anti-harassment policy in decades.

Medical marijuana

Last year, a bill died on sine die in the final seconds of session. This year, the House and state Senate have come to an agreement on a plan that is designed to ensure diversity ownership in the growing medical marijuana industry.

Farewells

Expect some tears to be shed in the Senate, where nine veteran lawmakers will end their careers Monday night. Some, who have served for decades, are retiring, including longtime Budget and Taxation Chairman Edward J. Kasemeyer (D-Baltimore County), Ulysses Currie (D-Prince George’s) and John C. Astle (D-Anne Arundel County). Five are running for other offices, including Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery County), who is in a crowded primary for the governor’s seat, and C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), who is running for Prince George’s County executive.

Gun legislation

The state has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. This session, lawmakers have moved to make them even tougher. Legislation that would ban bump stocks and other rapid-trigger devices has made its way through Annapolis. The Senate and House have to come to an agreement on a “red flag” bill that is designed to get guns out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves or others.

“Miller Time is Up”

A rally is scheduled Monday afternoon by some progressives who are upset with Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), the longest serving Senate president in the country. A Facebook post called it “Miller Time is Up.” Last year, progressives, including some members of the House, criticized the Senate for failing to pass legislation aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants.