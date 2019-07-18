About 200 people came to a meeting Wednesday night on a proposed logistics center at Westphalia Town Cente. Ed Fleming, president of the East Region of Walton Development Group, explained what the center would look like. (Rachel Chason/Rachel Chason/The Washington Post)

Amazon has not yet confirmed that it plans to build a logistics center in Prince George’s County, but the message from nearly 200 residents who attended a Wednesday night community meeting was clear: They don’t want it.

Frustration was palpable at the standing-room-only session in Upper Marlboro with developers of Westphalia Town Center, a mixed-use neighborhood that broke ground in 2013 but has struggled to attract retail and office tenants.

Residents questioned the proposal to put an industrial facility in their mostly white-collar, African American neighborhood, saying they had purchased homes and moved into the development expecting the town center to include professional offices rather than a massive warehouse.

“Did you all talk about the environmental impacts?” Gabrielle Brown, who recently closed on a house in Westphalia with her husband, asked developers at the meeting. “What I have noticed — it’s not singling out Amazon — is that businesses tend to put their industrial locations in black communities. They tend to put their corporate facilities in other locations that don’t look like this room right here.”

In the audience, there were nods and claps.

Two government officials who, requested anonymity in order to discuss confidential business negotiations, told The Washington Post earlier this month that Amazon is exploring building a 4-million-square-foot merchandise logistics center in Westphalia.

Duke Realty, which is one of Amazon’s primary landlords, would not say which of its clients is pursuing the project. But officials from the realty company told residents Wednesday night that the proposed logistics center would be five stories tall, come with nearly 2,000 parking spaces and employ up to 1,500 people, providing a steady stream of daytime customers for restaurants and stores located in the town center.

The county’s planning board will hold a hearing Thursday afternoon on the project.

No representatives from Amazon attended Wednesday night’s meeting, and a spokeswoman for the retail giant declined to comment. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Addressing the residents was Ed Fleming, president of the east region for the Walton Group, the developer of Westphalia, and Mike Davis, senior development services manager at Duke Realty, which purchased the parcel for the logistics center from the Walton Group.

When Fleming at one point suggested that children who grow up in Westphalia or surrounding communities might get jobs in the logistics center, or that it could be a source of second jobs for adult residents, there was an uproar.



“Oh no,” one woman shouted.

“Second jobs?” another asked incredulously.

Chinonye Whitley, who works at the National Science Foundation, cradled her infant son in her arms, listening.

“I don’t want my children to work there,” she said. “We have computer scientists and engineers — we have tech capacity — and there is a real lack of minority representation in STEM fields. But the only thing Amazon is offering us is a warehouse?”

Whitley said she had concerns about what she’s heard about conditions of workers in Amazon’s logistics centers elsewhere, and whether such a facility would pose a safety risk in her neighborhood.

“The community is not gaining anything,” she said.

Prince George’s was the only jurisdiction in the Washington region that applied to host Amazon’s much-publicized second headquarters last year and was not picked as a finalist. In the end, the company chose mostly white Crystal City, Va., for the headquarters, which will eventually house up to 25,000 employees earning an average salary of $150,000 a year.

Officials in Prince George’s have promised a concerted effort to court employees and businesses that Amazon’s arrival in the region could bring, touting the county’s low home prices and 15 Metro stations.

On Wednesday, Davis said that if Duke Realty receives the approvals it needs to move forward, construction on the logistics center could begin as early as this fall.

He told residents that measures would be taken to mitigate noise and light from the facility, including building sounds barriers. But he said large trucks would enter and exit the facility about every 10 minutes, around the clock.

Fleming said that a grocer, hotel, shops and some offices are still planned for Westphalia, and news reports about the possibility that Amazon will build a logistics facility there appear to have spurred new interest. He said he’s received three calls from retail developers about coming to Westphalia in recent weeks.

“This is an opportunity that is very rare and very unique,” Fleming said in an interview after the meeting. “There is no doubt this will spur retail development in Westphalia.”

Residents also questioned the speed of recent zoning changes that paved the way for industrial development at Westphalia — saying it left little opportunity for public input.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) met with civic leaders in Westphalia and the surrounding communities this week and plans to meet with the developers next week about the project, said her spokesman, John Erzen.

“They have said this distribution center is going to be the catalyst for the retail and the restaurants that residents were promised, and we want to do everything we can to hold them accountable,” Erzen said.

