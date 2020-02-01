But experts say it’s unclear how much one member of Congress can effect change in a city grappling with a record murder rate, the fallout of the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody and President Trump labeling the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

AD

As a congressman, Cummings spoke eloquently about the challenges facing his native Baltimore and reassured his West Baltimore neighbors in the days following the Gray riots, and voters may be looking for a representative who can echo his message of hope.

AD

In forums, public appearances and campaign ads, the Democrats competing in Tuesday’s primary are trying to make the case that they can help turn around systemic problems that have plagued Baltimore even as other cities rebound from crises.

Jeff Asher, co-founder of a New Orleans-based data analytics firm that works with criminal justice agencies, said many cities saw a spike in their murder rates in 2015 and 2016, but unlike those cities, Baltimore's numbers have remained steady or increased.

AD

In 2014, the number of murders per 100,000 people was about 34, he said, but it rose to about 55 the following year and has remained above 50 ever since, hitting a record high in 2019, he said.

“Baltimore stands out,” Asher said. The city represents “a case study on how complicated and difficult it is to reduce murder and how important it is to have the community trust and not have all the other issues Baltimore is dealing with.”

AD

Carter, a former public defender, and fellow candidate Michael Higginbotham, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, have criticized Mfume’s vote for the 1994 federal crime bill during his stint representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District from 1987 to 1996. Liberal Democrats blame the law for mass incarceration and aggressive policing of minorities.

AD

The bill “has led to disaster in our communities with increasing resources for law enforcement and mandatory minimum sentences,” Carter said at a forum last month at Soul Harvest Church and Ministries in Baltimore.

She would push to review the sentences of people incarcerated for nonviolent offenses, who she said make up most of the federal prison population.

“We have to change our minds about the idea that more resources for law enforcement is the answer,” she said.

AD

Criminal justice reform was Carter’s signature issue years before Gray’s death put policing under the microscope.

In Congress, she said, she would work to devote more resources and oversight to the nation’s public housing and lead poisoning remediation programs, boost violence intervention and prevention efforts and reform the child support system.

Mfume defended his vote for the crime bill, which he said had the support at the time of African Americans in polling, most big city mayors and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), for whom, Mfume noted, Carter was a delegate to the 2016 presidential convention.

AD

“Let me give you a little bit of the facts that she overlooked,” he said at the forum. “The level of violence was so high it was almost like ‘New Jack City,’” he added, referring to a 1991 film about a violent drug operation.

AD

He said the crime bill included billions for policing and community organizations, the Violence Against Women Act that made stalking a federal crime and a 10-year ban on assault weapons, which has lapsed but which all major candidates for the seat say they want to reinstate.

Mfume blames disparities in how drug crimes are prosecuted and inadequate treatment of mental illness for the high prison population. He said he’s best equipped to address Baltimore’s challenges because he grew up in poverty, joined a gang after his mother died of cancer and had been arrested multiple times by age 16 for “simply hanging out on the corner and being black.”

“We’ve got to put people in place that are going to get the government programs and then we have to do what we can on our own to make sure the values that have gotten us through, particularly as black people, all these many, many years are not overlooked,” he said.

The family of Del. Talmadge Branch (Baltimore) also was touched by violence in 2017, when his grandson was killed. The lawmaker worked to pass a bill in the General Assembly that added $3.6 million to the Safe Streets program.

AD

AD

“We’ve got to really put funding behind this issue in order to bring in experts, in order to begin to look at different way of attacking it, because what we’re doing is not working, especially in Baltimore,” he said.

Rockeymoore Cummings, a policy consultant who is former head of the state Democratic Party and Cummings’s widow, said she has seen stark disparities that fuel the crime problem.

“On one side of town we have gleaming buildings and clean streets. On another side of town we have boarded up buildings and dirty streets,” she said. “As Elijah used to say, ‘We’re better than that.’”

In radio ads run by her campaign, Rockeymoore Cummings recalled talking to young people with her husband after Gray’s death.

“The Baltimore region can’t afford to lose a generation of black talent to gun violence, police corruption, trauma or lack of opportunity,” she says in the ad.

She has said she would address the root cause of violence through a public health approach to make sure young people learn the value of human life and trauma-informed conflict resolution. She said she would also work to enact federal standards for community policing.

AD

AD

When it comes to drug policy, Rockeymoore Cummings said she also would seek to standardize the treatment of marijuana crimes, expunge the records of anyone who entered the criminal justice system because of marijuana and work toward responsible legalization of the drug.

Higginbotham said over more than 30 years as a law professor he has educated more than 6,000 lawyers “on the front lines” of the battle to reduce violence.

He said cities like Baltimore need more federal prosecutions of repeat gun offenders, more police on the streets and “elected officials we can trust.” If elected, he said, he would advocate for an American Jobs Act, targeting areas with high unemployment.

AD

“We’re never going to decrease crime until we increase opportunities for people, give them a real choice,” he said.

In digital ads, Higginbotham jogs through the streets of Baltimore as he denounces Trump’s July Twitter tirade and says, “When Donald Trump attacked us, he didn’t know what he was coming up against.”

AD

Peter Moskos, a Baltimore City police officer from 1999 to 2000 who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said whoever succeeds Cummings will have a bully pulpit to denounce people who disparage the city.

But, he said, it is city officials — the mayor, state’s attorney and police commissioner — who are best equipped to lead on violence reduction.

AD