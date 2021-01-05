Adams said in a statement that he views the role of comptroller, whose primary responsibility is collecting taxes, as “exercising enormous influence over the fiscal and economic health of our state.” He said state tax policies are geared toward protecting international corporations and that procurement processes favor companies with the best lobbyists and connections.
“Some would say that fiscal accountability and economic justice are contradictory goals. I strongly disagree — my experience has shown that we must have the former in order to achieve the latter,” Adams said.
The only declared candidate for comptroller so far is Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City). Comptroller Peter Franchot, who has held the position since 2007, is running for governor.