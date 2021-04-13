Raskin gained national prominence for leading Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial weeks after his son’s death. Before being elected to Congress, he spent nearly a decade representing Montgomery County in the state Senate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The bill was one of 66 signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) on Tuesday, the day after the legislature adjourned.

Lawmakers ended the session by advancing a string of liberal priorities that include protections for immigrants, removing the governor from parole decisions, and planting 5 million trees over the next decade.

But none of those deeply partisan bills were signed Tuesday, as Hogan and his Democratic counterparts in the legislature chose to emphasize bipartisanship and common ground on other measures approved this year.

“While we may have disagreements on certain issues, [we] can work together,” Hogan said.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio signed a bill creating the state’s first Office of Statewide Broadband, which is charged with connecting every Maryland household to fast Internet service by the end of 2026.

Advertisement

Nearly 1 in 4 state residents lack service at home, either because it is not available or is too costly. The state has designated $300 million from the latest federal stimulus to build infrastructure for areas that lack Internet connectivity or pay for service in places where residents cannot afford it.

“We’re going to treat broadband like a utility — like electricity, like roads,” Ferguson said.

The office will oversee how the money is spent and design a plan to connect everyone within the next five years. Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City), who sponsored the bill, likened Internet connection today to electrical service in the early 20th century.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s foundational,” she said. “Communities cannot succeed and thrive without access to the Internet.”

State leaders also signed a bill creating a formal system to compensate people who are wrongly convicted and imprisoned. The law is named for Walter Lomax, a man who spent 39 years incarcerated for a slaying and other crimes he did not commit. He was released in 2006 and became an advocate for prison reform.

Advertisement

In 2019, the state awarded Lomax more than $3 million in compensation, and political leaders launched an effort to create a formal process for future exonerees. While waiting to testify on behalf of such a bill last year, Lomax suffered a heart attack at the State House complex in Annapolis.

Story continues below advertisement