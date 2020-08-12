Montgomery County’s chief administrative officer, Andrew Kleine, has resigned after being cited for ethics violations, the county announced Wednesday. County Executive Marc Elrich has nominated budget director Rich Madaleno to take his place.
Kleine, who was appointed to serve as the top aide to Elrich (D) in 2018, admitted in July to using public dollars to promote a book that he wrote and maintaining business relationships with two private companies that landed county contracts after he assumed his role. He agreed to pay $5,000 for the ethics violations, but lawmakers said more disciplinary action was needed. At least five council members questioned during a briefing in July whether Kleine should be allowed to continue in his role.