There were still lines of voters waiting their turn in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties when news outlets began to call the gubernatorial race for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Polling places in Accokeek and Upper Marlboro had run out of paper ballots, state Democratic officials said, and voters were in line for hours waiting for replacement ballots and a chance to vote.

At the party for Democrat Ben Jealous, supporters reacted with incredulity.

“How can you do that when all the votes aren’t in?” asked Del. Bilal Ali, a Baltimore Democrat. “It’s unfair.”

Ali compared it to the automated calls made to Democratic voters telling them that the Republican candidate had won.

“It’s voter suppression, Ali said. “It’s another tactic to discourage people — even if they are in line to vote.”

It was not immediately clear what had driven an unexpected number of voters to the polls in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, where many races Tuesday were uncontested. County elections officials did not return multiple calls for comment.

WTOP reporter Mike Murillo reported on Twitter that Daneen Banks, the deputy administrator for Prince George’s County Board of Elections, said the county had given precincts the same amount of paper ballots as they had during the 2016 presidential election, and did not expect to run out.

Additional ballots were ordered, Murillo tweeted, but couriers got stuck in traffic.

On the state Board of Elections’ website, results remained unreported more than an hour after polls had officially closed, and officials said they would refrain from posting results until voting ceased.

The lack of paper ballots was one of several problems reported at Maryland polling places Tuesday.

In Burtonsville, in Montgomery County, a scanner breakdown and other issues created long lines that left voters waiting for hours at the Praisner Recreation Center, officials said.

David Naimon, a member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said turnout was up throughout Montgomery County, but some of the longest wait times appeared to be in Burtonsville — a problem he attributed to multiple factors.

The ballot scanner broke early in the day, leaving the Paisner center with just one working machine. The center also had been an early voting site, meaning anyone could vote there, regardless of where in the county they live — leading to confusion on Election Day, when that is no longer the case.

Naimon said dozens of voters turned up at the polling location Tuesday assuming they could cast their ballot — only to be told they were in the wrong place.

“A number of us have been working the line to make sure that people who are here are actually meant to vote here,” Naimon said.

Like Prince George’s County, Burtonsville is a largely African American area, which leans heavily Democratic — a fact that Montgomery County Council member Tom Hucker (D) said made him suspicious of election officials’ motives.

“It’s an attempt at voter suppression,” Hucker said.

Jerusalem Demsas, a campaign spokeswoman for Jealous, said the campaign was concerned that voters in the precincts were not able to vote in a timely fashion.

Hucker called the wait time “shameful,” and said he met several voters who had given up and gone home.

He interviewed several of them, posting their stories to his Twitter feed.

“They don’t want people voting, that’s all I can say,” said JoAnn Jamsa, a former chief election judge in Burtonsville, who waited three hours in line — despite being reliant on a walker — to cast her ballot. “I have never seen anything like this. This is disgusting.”

Hucker accused the Board of Directors of purposefully neglecting the voting site, which he said they attempted to close several years ago.

“Given the turnout during early voting was surging so high, and all the effort to keep this site open a few years ago, you’d really think they would try to make sure this polling one goes well,” he said.

Naimon, who supported keeping the voting center open at Praisner, said the mistake was genuine.

“I’m not aware of any effort to under-resource this location,” Naimon said. “I think it was a surprise to all of us that it’s been so busy, and I think it’s great that we were able to send the resources out here the way we have. We definitely need to look to the future and future elections to make sure we won’t have this issue.”

Just before 8 p.m., Maryland Democrats sent pizza to voters standing in line at the polling locations in Accokeek and Upper Marlboro. Earlier in the evening, Hucker handed out pizza and water to waiting voters in Burtonsville, where the line snaked around the hall twice before heading out the door into the night.

“We’re trying to keep everyone in good spirits,” Hucker said. “And make sure they don’t leave.”

County officials said all voters standing in line by 8 p.m. would be allowed to vote.