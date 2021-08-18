In an email sent just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and members of the county council, Gayles said he intends to leave on Sept. 12.
Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the health department, said she learned about the resignation early Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear whether Gayles is departing for another job.
“I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19,” Gayles wrote in the email, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “Thank you for creating a space for science to be heard and embraced, and for advocating for equitable access to improved health outcomes for all of our residents.”
Gayles, a champion of health equity and former D.C. health official, advocated last year for a more cautious reopening than some neighboring jurisdictions, clashing with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) over restrictions on private schools. When vaccinations became available, he spearheaded the formation of an “equity framework” for the county, which prioritized vulnerable communities.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.