FREDERICK, MD -SEPT 10: David Trone, the Democratic congressional candidate for Maryland's 6th district, shown at a campaign stop in Frederick, Maryland September 10, 2018, the day before surgery to treat his kidney cancer. Trone, 62, now says he is “cancer free.” (Paul Schwartzman/TWP)

David Trone, the Potomac Democrat seeking to succeed Rep. John Delaney (D) in Maryland, declared himself “cancer-free” Tuesday and said that he has resumed campaigning nearly three weeks after undergoing surgery.

In a statement released by his campaign, Trone pronounced the operation to remove his kidney a “success” and said his recovery “is going very well.”

His campaign released photos of Trone at what it described as meet-and-greets last week in Montgomery and Frederick counties, both of which are within the 6th Congressional District, which stretches to western Maryland.

Trone, the co-founder of Total Wine & More, is facing Republican Amie Hoeber in the Nov. 6 general election. Delaney is vacating the seat to run for president.

Trone announced that he had cancer late in August, two months after learning that he had a tumor in his urinary tract. By the time of his announcement, he had undergone chemotherapy, which caused him to lose his hair and at least 15 pounds.

Surgeons removed one of his kidneys Sept. 11, after which, as expected, he remained out of public view until late last week.

Along with Trone’s announcement, the campaign released a statement from the businessman’s doctor, who said that no radiation or additional chemotherapy is necessary “at this time.”

“David’s underlying health is strong,” said Dr. Phillip Pierorazio of the Brady Urological Institute and Department of Urology at Johns Hopkins University Hospital. “All of us believe he will continue a full range of physical activities and, if elected, will be able to carry out all the duties of a member of the House of Representatives.”

Trone spent more than $10 million of his fortune on his way to winning the Democratic primary in June. He is scheduled to appear at candidate forums on Oct. 23 and 24.