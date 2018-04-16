Candidate David Trone answers a question during a Jan. 17 forum featuring Democratic candidates running for a House seat in Maryland’s 6th District at Hood College in Frederick, Md. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Potomac businessman David Trone has poured $3 million of his personal fortune this year into his quest to succeed Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), while state Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery) received far more in individual donations than any of her Democratic primary opponents.

With 10 weeks remaining before the June 26 primary, Trone has $1.5 million in the bank, according to the latest campaign finance reports. That’s about $600,000 more than Miller and more than $1 million more than state Sen. Roger Manno (Montgomery), Trone’s chief competitors among the eight candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

Miller raised $325,000 from individual donors since the beginning of January, twice as much as Trone and 10 times as much as Manno, according to the finance reports.

But Trone, the owner of a large chain of liquor stores, stayed ahead in terms of cash on hand, writing a $1 million check to his campaign at the end of February, then another for $2 million three weeks later.

In total, Trone has spent $5.2 million so far on his campaign in the 6th District, which encompasses portions of Montgomery County and stretches to Western Maryland. In his first bid for Congress in 2016, Trone used more than $13 million of his own money before losing in the 8th District Democratic primary to then-state Sen. Jamie B. Raskin.

Candidate Aruna Miller. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

In another potentially competitive congressional race in Maryland, Rep. Andy Harris (R) reported that he has $1.3 million in his campaign account. Jesse Colvin, the leading Democrat vying to challenge him, has $332,348.

The 6th District seat opened when Delaney announced that he was leaving Congress to run for president in 2020.

The leading Republican candidate is Amie Hoeber, a defense contractor who is seeking the seat for the second time. She raised $127,000 in the first three months of 2018, according to campaign filings, and has a total of $119,854 in her campaign account.

Among the Democrats, Nadia Hashimi, a pediatrician who is running for the first time, raised $61,515 since January and has just over $300,000 in her campaign account. Hashimi has loaned her campaign $225,000.

Miller has recently been the target of attacks by Maryland’s Republican Party, which portrayed her in two mass mailings as weak on crime and undocumented immigrants.

The delegate has been endorsed by Emily’s List, which contributed $108,000 to her campaign, according to her latest filing. Another progressive group, ActBlue, gave her nearly $20,000.

Miller has $941,481 in her campaign account. She has raised a total of $1.1 million.

Manno, who has $274,397 in his campaign account, has received $15,965 from ActBlue, as well as contributions from several unions, including $5,000 from the United Auto Workers.

Trone’s latest finance report shows that he has spent more than $4 million on the race overall, including $20,000 a month to rent office space.

Since the beginning of January, his campaign paid $361,000 to Canal Partners to purchase television and radio advertising; $351,000 to AMS Communications for direct mail; $228,000 to AL Media for digital advertising; $244,000 to Siegel Strategies for political consulting; and $200,000 to Organizing Montross Group for field work.

The candidate also has paid $22,500 to Martin-Lauer Associates, which is listed as a “fundraising consultant” on the report.

Trone drew $164,000 in individual contributions since the beginning of January. In total, he has collected $354,431 in individual contributions, or less than 10 percent of what he himself has given his campaign.