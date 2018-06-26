Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery) speaks with voters outside the polling station at Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene in Gaithersburg, Md. Miller is running for Congress. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

David Trone, the Potomac tycoon, was leading Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. John Delaney in Maryland, hoping to overcome rivals’ criticism that he sought to buy the race by pumping more than $10 million of his own money into the campaign.

The winner of the Democratic primary is likely to face Republican Amie Hoeber in November for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat. With 35 percent of precincts counted, Hoeber held a wide lead over three rivals in the GOP primary.

Trone, the owner of Total Wine & More, a national liquor store chain, led a Democratic field of eight candidates that included state Del. Aruna Miller (D-Montgomery), who had the backing of Emily’s List and more than two dozen Maryland state lawmakers.

At a time when Maryland’s congressional delegation is all-male and record numbers of women are running for office, Miller hoped her gender would help propel her candidacy. But Trone’s massive financial advantage — he outspent Miller 11 to 1 — appeared to overwhelm his opponents.

With Delaney’s decision to retire from Congress to run for president, the 6th District campaign was the most competitive of Maryland’s congressional races Tuesday, in which eight incumbents won their primaries.

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D) was on track to easily beat back a cluster of challengers that included Chelsea Manning, the former intelligence analyst who served time in prison for leaking classified intelligence information, and Jerome “Jerry” Segal, a philosopher and progressive activist who spent $1.4 million on his race.



David Trone, a Democrat seeking Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat, poses with Harbin Singh, 14, outside the polling station at Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville, Md., on June 26, 2018. Harbin, who was serving as an electioneer for a different candidate, said he wanted the photo because he thought Trone was really famous. He said that his parents had a photo with Bill Clinton and that he had to compete with them. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

On the Eastern Shore, four-term incumbent Rep. Andy Harris was on his way to winning the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District. Jesse Colvin, 33, an Army veteran, held a comfortable lead in the Democratic primary.

In the 6th District, the candidates espoused similar positions on the issues and relied on their personal stories to differentiate themselves and bond with voters spread across gerrymandered district that includes five counties.

What distinguished Trone was his willingness to pour his own money into the race, allowing him to hire multiple consultants and dominate the district’s airwaves with advertising touting his rise from a family farm in Pennsylvania to become the co-founder of a national business chain.

But Trone’s spending also exposed him to criticism that he was seeking to buy a congressional seat, a charge buttressed by his having spent $13 million two years ago in a failed campaign for the 8th Congressional District seat won by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D).

As he voted in Frederick, Zack Willis, 24, who works for a local nonprofit organization, said Trone’s ubiquitous presence on social media and television overshadowed the candidate’s pledge that he would be champion the little guy.



Signs outside the polling station at Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene in Gaithersburg, Md., on June 26, 2018. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

“If you see David Trone, tell him to cool it with the mailers,” Willis said. “He’s all over my Facebook, my Instagram, my Twitter.” Rather than demonstrating a desire to win, Willis said, Trone’s campaign advertising “emphasizes” the candidate’s “privilege.”

But Glen Velez, 63, who works in hotel security, said he voted for Trone to be a Democratic check on the conservatism of President Trump.

“It’s like night and day from Obama to Trump,” Velez said after voting in North Potomac. “It’s very scary. It’s frightening actually. The midterm election is very big if we want to turn things around.”

Miller’s advantages included her gender and background as an immigrant in a year when female candidates across the country are helping to shape the 2018 midterm elections. Her endorsements included that of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Yet, unlike Raskin, who was able to overcome Trone’s financial advantage in 2016, Miller, 53, was largely unknown to many voters in the 6th District, having served two terms as a delegate in Annapolis.

She raised $1.3 million but did not have the money to match Trone on the airwaves.

State Sen. Roger Manno, the Senate majority whip in Annapolis, was endorsed by a number of unions and cast himself as the only authentic progressive in the 6th District Democratic primary. But the $331,000 he raised — including a $72,000 loan from himself — paled against the resources available to Trone and Miller.

The other Democratic candidates — including retired intelligence officer Andrew Duck, retired economist George English, businessman Chris Graves and aerospace executive Christopher Hearsey — were never a factor in the race. Nadia Hashimi, a pediatrician and author waging her first campaign, impressed Democratic leaders and voters at candidate forums but was unable to threaten the front-runners.

If he wins, Trone would be the latest tycoon to win a political campaign and gain entree to the national stage, joining a group that includes former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and former senator Jon Corzine (D-N.J.).

Trone’s wealth would give him an obvious advantage over Hoeber in November, although her campaign consultant, Paul Ellington, has said she is likely to make Trone’s spending an issue. Hoeber spent $4 million in her race against Delaney in 2016.

The 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County to western Maryland, tends to lean Democratic, having voted decisively for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, and Barack Obama over Sen. John McCain and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

“I don’t regard this race as particularly competitive,” said Stu Rothenberg, a political analyst. “You think of Montgomery County as a place where a moderate Republican can do well, but the reality is that with Trump on the top of the ticket, this will be a terrible cycle for Republicans.”

That said, Republican Dan Bongino came within 2,000 votes of defeating Delaney in 2014, a result that the GOP can underline as it prepares for November.