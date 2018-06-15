David Trone, the millionaire businessman, has pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign to succeed Rep. John Delaney in Maryland, and has twice the amount of cash as his nearest rival to spend in the two weeks before the Democratic primary, campaign finance reports show.

Trone, who has spent $10.2 million of his own money on the 6th Congressional District race, has $1.1 million in the bank, while Del. Aruna Miller (Montgomery) has $560,099, the records show. State Sen. Roger Manno (Montgomery) has $268,000.

Miller, the candidate embraced by Maryland’s Democratic establishment, raised $179,573 since April 1, while contributors gave Trone and Manno $98,350 and $27,861, respectively.

With the June 26 Democratic primary looming, Trone’s self-funding has allowed him to buy a blizzard of television ads and hire consultants that his competitors cannot afford. He spent $652,000 in the past 10 weeks to build a get-out-the-vote operation.

Trone, co-owner of the retail chain Total Wine & More, spent $13 million on a losing campaign for the neighboring 8th District congressional seat in 2016. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) defeated him in that primary race despite being outspent 8 to 1.

Eight Democrats are campaigning to succeed Delaney, who is relinquishing his seat to run for president in 2020. The 6th District stretches from a portion of Montgomery County to Western Maryland and includes Washington, Alleganey and Garrett counties.



Candidate Aruna Miller (D). (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Democrats include Nadia Hashimi, a pediatrician whose campaign received an extension to file its spending report by June 23, according to campaign manager Arzo Wardak. Andrew Duck, another candidate who has run for Congress in the past, has $12,436 in the bank.

Amie Hoeber, the Republican front-runner who lost to Delaney in 2016, reported $99,560 in the bank and that she raised $27,065 in the past 10 weeks.

Trone’s contributors include Mark D. Ein, the investor and owner of the Washington City Paper, who gave him the maximum contribution of $2,700.

Trone employed at least five consultants since early April, including Four Freedoms Consulting, which got $21,000 to advise him on fundraising. A consulting company owned by Justin Schall, who managed Anthony G. Brown’s losing gubernatorial race in Maryland in 2014, received $160,000 since early April to organize campaign events.

Trone’s campaign spent more than $2.5 million on television ads, more than $600,000 on digital advertising and $175,000 on direct mail in the 10-week reporting period.

Miller spent $441,000 on television advertising since early April, according to her campaign report.