Dirk Haire, the head of the state Republican Party, noted that polls consistently show that Republicans in Maryland are supportive of both Trump as president and Hogan as governor. A 2019 Gonzales Research & Media Services poll found that while Hogan was as popular as Trump among Republican voters, if Hogan at the time mounted a primary challenge against Trump, Republican voters in Maryland would have backed Trump by a 2-to-1 margin.