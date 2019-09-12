President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. He will give a speech to House Republicans in Baltimore on Thursday evening. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The advertisement for President Trump’s self-appointed “welcoming committee” featured his face photoshopped onto the body of hairless rodent.

It minced no words: “TRUMP IS A RAT.”

As the president arrives in this city Thursday to address a closed-door retreat of House Republicans, organizers say his motorcade will be greeted by hundreds of protesters outraged by White House policies and Trump’s late July tweet calling Maryland’s largest city as “the Worst in the USA.”

As he sought to denigrate political foe U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), the president maligned Baltimore as “hell” and a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Although there is widespread acknowledgment the city has entrenched problems, the president’s critique was not well received.

The editorial board at the Baltimore Sun, the city’s newspaper of record, drew international attention by concluding: “Better to have a few rats than to be one.” This week, in advance of the president’s visit, longtime Sun columnist Dan Rodricks posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a cartoonish, oversize rat mask.



President Trump attacked House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) this summer by denigrating Baltimore, which is part of Cummings’s congressional district. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

[Freddie Gray’s death sparked a huge effort to heal Baltimore. It wasn’t enough.]

Thursday marks Trump’s first visit to Baltimore since his remarks. He is not expected to appear in public or visit any part of the city outside of his dinnertime speech to launch the three-day GOP conference at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East. House Republicans selected Baltimore, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-1, as the location for their conference long before the president’s attack on the city.

A coalition of advocacy groups calling themselves the Baltimore Welcoming Committee had planned several rallies to protest GOP policies even before the White House announced that Trump would speak.

In addition to a late afternoon rally a block from the Marriott, near the city’s touristy Inner Harbor district, there will be a singalong, a light show and a dance party, the coalition said.

Organizer Sharon Black said Trump’s scheduled appearance at the retreat “upped the ante,” adding that the groups will denounce Trump’s attacks on Baltimore, other divisive comments that have stoked racism, hate and fear, and his policies on immigration and climate change.

“This is about the remarks about Baltimore and his policies,” she said. “You really can’t separate the two. What Trump said is like a racist dog whistle, just like when he called Africa and Haiti ‘shithole’ countries.”

After the rally, the group will march to the Marriott, Black said.

[‘Not my Baltimore’: In Cummings’s district, a rich tapestry of problems and gems]

The presidential visit coincides with an Orioles baseball game and a conference at the Baltimore Convention Center, and could snarl traffic during the evening commute. Officials encouraged motorists to avoid downtown after 4 p.m., and several employers encouraged people to telework or leave early to avoid it.

Asked about the president’s visit at a Wednesday news conference, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D) said, “We’re a welcoming city, and he’s welcome to be here.”

Young said that if Trump travels beyond the city’s Inner Harbor, he will notice “that every neighborhood is not crime-ridden and dirty.” Meanwhile, City Council President Brandon Scott (D) said he hopes the visit will allow Trump to see some of the infrastructure challenges that the city faces.

“We know he’s been touting bringing infrastructure to Americans who live across the country but has failed to deliver, and those jobs that could be created through that would change the very neighborhoods that he was disparaging,” Scott said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

