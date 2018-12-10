President Trump was supposed to travel to Baltimore on Wednesday for an event focused on redevelopment of urban areas. But an official said Monday that the event will take place at the White House instead.

The pastor who invited the president, the Rev. Donté L. Hickman Sr., said he received a call Monday morning from Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, informing him of the change in plans.

Hickman, pastor of Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore, said Trump was planning to sign an executive order addressing “opportunity zones” in cities. Hickman said he was told “they wanted to stay closer to home for the rollout of the executive order” because of recent changes in the administration, including Trump’s announcement this weekend that chief of staff John F. Kelly would depart by year’s end.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the meeting was “moved to the White House due to scheduling.”

The visit would have been Trump’s first to Baltimore, an overwhelmingly Democratic city about 47 miles northeast of the White House that the president has cited when talking about rising crime rates.

Hickman said he expected the event to include business leaders, community leaders and pastors.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), right, chats with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh (D), left, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), center, during Pugh's inauguration in 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

But a spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) said Monday that she did not have the meeting on her calendar. And Maryland Matters, an online publication about Maryland politics, tweeted late Sunday that a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan would not be there. Hogan, a frequent critic of Trump’s, easily won reelection in Maryland last month, even though Democrats have a 2-to-1 voter advantage in the state.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) — who lives in Baltimore and starting in January will chair the influential House Oversight Committee — said the “congressman was informed of the change of venue to the White House” on Monday morning.

Hickman said Kushner, whom he met with over the summer about federal help in redeveloping East Baltimore, told him that he hoped to reschedule a presidential visit to Baltimore in the coming year.

The pastor said he can envision Baltimore becoming a national model for redevelopment of economically distressed neighborhoods.

“The way I see it, the dollars are not partisan; they are public,” Hickman said. “We are focused on what is necessary for our community. People ask, why with President Trump? My response is, poor people in poor communities can’t wait.”

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.