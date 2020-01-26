The damage might be forestalled. Maryland and Virginia are considering suing the EPA to compel it to change course, and Maryland may sue Pennsylvania as well.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said Friday it has decided to sue the EPA. It filed the lawsuit 11 years ago that led to the adoption of the 2010 Chesapeake Bay Program, which the Trump administration is declining to enforce.

AD

AD

The program, which comprises six states and the District, marked a major advance because it substituted a mandatory anti-pollution program for a voluntary one. It set specific, numerical targets to reduce by 2025 the quantities of three key pollutants — nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment — flowing into the bay.

In practical terms, the three states that matter are Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, which account for more than four-fifths of the bay’s watershed. Maryland and Virginia are on track to meet their cleanup targets, but Pennsylvania has consistently lagged behind.

Although Pennsylvania doesn’t border the Chesapeake, the state’s farms pour a significant amount of pollution into the bay via the Susquehanna River. Bay advocates fault the state’s Republican-controlled legislature for failing to approve more than $300 million a year needed to help farmers adopt anti-pollution measures such as adding forested buffers to streams and planting cover crops.

AD

AD

The Trump administration’s approach is hardly surprising. It has an extensive record of trying to undo or weaken environmental safeguards. It does so usually in the name of relieving business of burdensome regulations or protecting property rights.

The White House tried for three years to eliminate or cut by 90 percent the funds budgeted for the Chesapeake Bay Program. Congress refused to go along and increased the plan’s budget from $73 million to $85 million this year.

AD

Now the administration has gone further. In a December report, the EPA confirmed that Pennsylvania was falling well short of its commitment to reduce pollution — but the agency levied no sanctions to pressure the state. It could have issued punishments including withholding federal grants or requiring the state to reduce sewage plant pollution.

AD

Then, on Jan. 3, EPA Chesapeake Bay Program Director Dana Aunkst publicly described the project’s targets for cutting specific pollutants as “aspirational” and “nonenforceable.”

Backlash was swift and bipartisan. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) urged state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) to sue both the EPA and Pennsylvania, and Frosh is actively considering it.

AD

“It’s very clear that the Trump administration is exercising the opposite of stewardship of the bay,” Frosh said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is considering suing the EPA, but not Pennsylvania.

“I don’t think targeting a fellow partner state is something we’re going to be interested in,” said Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “We view the EPA as the referee here. . . . They’re the ones who need to step in.”

AD

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) arranged for six senators and 14 House members from Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District — all Democrats — to write a joint letter calling on the EPA to enforce the program.

AD

“It is very alarming and a bad signal that this administration will be the first to walk away from a real commitment to protecting the Chesapeake Bay,” Van Hollen said.

Asked to clarify Aunkst’s comments, EPA spokeswoman Terri A. White sent a statement Friday saying the agency was “fully committed to the Chesapeake Bay program” and that it “will continue to use all of its existing authorities available under the Clean Water Act to ensure accountability” of states to implement the anti-pollution limits.

But she also said those numerical pollution limits are not enforceable by a court, and cited a 2016 Obama administration legal filing saying they do “not impose any binding implementation requirements.”

AD

AD

The bay’s defenders say that while the specific targets may be only informational, they form the core of the overall program that federal courts have ruled is legally enforceable under the Clean Water Act.

“If EPA thinks these pollution reduction requirements are unenforceable, we’ll see them in court,” said Jon Mueller, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s vice president for litigation.

The EPA’s critics say it must act or Pennsylvania will continue to fall short.

“For them, the Chesapeake is a little bit out of sight, out of mind,” Van Hollen said. “For some of the lawmakers in Pennsylvania, when they look at all their priorities, the Chesapeake Bay is not at the top of their list.”

AD

Pennsylvania’s probable failure to meet the 2025 deadline was recently confirmed by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R), who chairs both his chamber’s Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, and the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a legislative assembly that also includes lawmakers from Maryland and Virginia.

AD

Yaw said Pennsylvania will not raise the additional $324 million a year that the EPA says is needed to meet the state’s anti-pollution target in the next five years.

“Addressing the Bay problems takes time,” Yaw said. “It takes time for buffers to grow, for trees to grow. . . . That is why simply spending large sums of money will, quite frankly, not guarantee that a 2025 deadline will be met.”

AD

Bay advocates say Pennsylvania farmers can’t be expected to act without the kind of funding support provided by other states, including Maryland and Virginia.

“The farmers have given every indication that they want to do this work,” Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will Baker said. “This is not blaming the farmers.”

The potential tragedy in all this, according to bay advocates, is that the Chesapeake has been gradually getting healthier for about 30 years, and the recovery has accelerated in the past 10 because of the pollution “diet” imposed in 2010.

AD

Over the past decade, oxygen-depleted “dead zones” in the bay have shrunk. Underwater grass populations and water clarity have improved.

A setback was experienced in 2018 and early 2019, when unusually heavy rains washed extra pollution into the bay. But the Chesapeake proved resilient.

“The good news is that the impact of that amount of rain and pollution being washed in did not push the bay back as much as it would have 10 or 15 years ago,” Baker said. “It can take a punch and snap back more successfully than in the past.”