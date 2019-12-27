A cause of death was not immediately available. His survivors include his wife, Shirley A. Gravely-Currie.

The son of a North Carolina sharecropper, Mr. Currie, who was African American, rose to become one of Maryland’s most powerful Democrats, serving as chair of the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee. He was regarded as a mentor by younger black lawmakers who relied on him for advice as they navigated their careers.

Mr. Currie was a close ally of Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), who described his former colleague as “the best of our state and this country.”

“He was a valued member of the Senate, and was loved by all who came in contact with him,” Miller said in a statement. “He was a colleague, mentor and friend, and I will miss him very much.”

In 2008, the FBI raided Mr. Currie’s home during an investigation into the senator’s ties to Shoppers Food Warehouse, for which he worked as a consultant while holding his public office.

Two years later, Mr. Currie was indicted on federal corruption charges. Prosecutors contended that he used his influence in Annapolis to benefit Shoppers Food Warehouse while earning an income from the company as a consultant.

A jury acquitted Mr. Currie of the charges after a six-week trial, during which Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and former Republican governor Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. testified on his behalf as character witnesses.

“He was grossly overcharged, and the jury got it right,” said Timothy Maloney, an attorney and a former Maryland delegate who served alongside Currie.

“He was the kindest human being I ever met,” Maloney said. “Everyone trusted him. He became chair of the budget committee not because he was considered the biggest budget expert in the room. People loved him.”

Mr. Currie acknowledged that he had failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting income on financial disclosure forms, an omission that led the Maryland Senate to censure him and remove him as chair of the Budget and Taxation Committee.

Mr. Currie, who said he agreed with his colleagues’ punishment, issued an apology.

“I’m a person with flaws, and I do have weaknesses,” he said at the time. “I have become a stronger person and hopefully a better person.”

Despite the scandal, he was reelected in 2010 and 2014.

Born July 10, 1937, in Whiteville, N.C., Mr. Currie grew up picking tobacco before becoming the first member of his family to attend college when he enrolled at what is now North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1963, according to his official Senate biography.

Mr. Currie received a master’s degree in education from American University, after which he spent 25 years as a principal and teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools and ran the county’s Head Start program.

Mr. Currie was elected to the House of Delegates in 1986, representing District 25, which includes towns such as Forestville and District Heights. In the House of Delegates, he was appointed majority whip.

He was elected to the state Senate in 1994. In 2002, Miller appointed him chair of the Budget Committee, a post he was forced to give up years later.

In 2016, citing deteriorating health, Mr. Currie announced that he was retiring from the Senate. Several weeks later, he rescinded his resignation when it became clear that his handpicked successor — his wife — did not have enough support within the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee to fill his seat.

During his last year in office, Gravely-Currie often accompanied her husband as he attended legislative sessions and made his rounds in Annapolis. He remained in his seat until Sen. Melony G. Griffith (D-Prince George’s) won the election to succeed him in 2018.

