Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, whose book deal with the University of Maryland Medical Center was not properly vetted or disclosed to the hospital board. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The former chief executive of the University of Maryland Medical System made business deals with board members — including then-Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh — that were not competitively bid or properly disclosed to the full board, an independent review released Wednesday found.

The agreement that Robert A. Chrencik made with Pugh to purchase her Healthy Holly children’s books was part of a “pattern by management of making decisions without full Board approval,” said the report by Nygren Consulting, a California-based firm.

Pugh — whose first deals with the board came when she was a state senator — resigned as mayor, and Chrencik resigned as head of the $4.4 billion hospital network, amid the fallout from the scandal, which has led to an exodus of top UMMS officials and an overhaul of the system’s board structure and governance.

The review was sent Wednesday afternoon to Maryland’s top elected officials. It marks the first public accounting of how the deals came to be since March, when the Baltimore Sun reported that nine board members had deals with the system they oversaw.

In addition to Pugh, board members Robert Pevenstein and John Dillon had lucrative contracts for what the review refers to as “personal services” — essentially work or products that are not central to the hospital system’s daily operations.

The review also found that many contracts with board members for “professional services” — including employee insurance, pest control and ambulances — were not competitively bid on a regular basis either, or properly vetted by the board.



Stephen Burch, chairman of the board of the University of Maryland Medical System, talks to reporters on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Annapolis, Md., after meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan and legislative leaders. Then-CEO Robert Chrencik, who has since resigned, is standing by Burch. (Brian Witte/AP)

The board violated best practices by having Pevenstein chair both the financial and audit committees, the review found. It said Pevenstein exerted pressure on various departments to implement software from Optime, a firm with which he had a financial relationship.

The review found that Chrencik and former chief financial officer Henry Franey made the deal with Pevenstein without approval by the audit committee or the full board. The arrangement with Optime did not appear in board minutes of the audit committee, the report said. In addition, some hospital system staff who were interviewed by Nygren reported difficulties with implementing the software.

Starting in 2012, Chrencik agreed to pay Dillon a $13,000 monthly retainer for strategic planning and to help Shore Health System, a smaller hospital in the network, meet fundraising goals. The review found that the contract was inappropriate given that help with fundraising “is an expectation” of board members.

Going forward, UMMS will bar board members from holding personal service contracts with the hospital system. Both Pevenstein and Dillon have also resigned from the board.

“Collectively, we are both responsible and accountable for what has brought us to this point,” interim chief executive John Ashworth said in a statement, adding that he is committed to improving the culture at UMMS.

As part of his efforts to clean house, the system’s primary lawyer, chief administrative office, chief compliance officer and chief performance improvement officer all resigned last week.

The review found that one of the largest contracts under scrutiny, held by former state senator Francis X. Kelly Jr., was an insurance deal that was competitively bid in 2008. A consulting firm found in 2009 that outsourcing benefits administration to Kelly’s company, Kelly & Associates, would lead to cost savings. But it does not appear that Kelly’s contract has been reassessed in recent years, the review found.

UMMS plans to rebid the contract next year, the review states.

Nygren’s review last approximately 10 weeks and included interviews of approximately 60 current and former UMMS board members and employees. An audit by the state’s Office of Legislative Audits also is underway.

Ashworth scheduled meetings in Annapolis last month to present the report to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County). But he decided after being briefed by Nygren to delay that briefing, saying he wanted the review to be more detailed.

Hogan and his predecessors in the past allowed some members to remain on the board for well past a decade, even though state law specifies that they cannot serve more than two consecutive five-year terms.

After the self-dealing contracts were revealed this spring, Hogan and other top political leaders in Annapolis expressed outrage, and Hogan vowed to replace most, if not all, sitting board members. Emergency legislation passed by the General Assembly requires that the current board be dissolved in stages, beginning July 1.

On Wednesday, Hogan announced 11 new board members, calling the appointments “another critical step as UMMS works to restore public trust.”

Hogan’s appointees include his chief of staff, Matthew Clark, Kathleen A. Birrane, Joseph Ciotola Jr., Wanda Queen Draper, Jason Frankl, Glenn T. Harrell, Joyce M. Johnson, Elisa Basnight, Bonnie Phipps, Joseph T.N. Suarez and John T. Williams.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

